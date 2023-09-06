Google's Bard vs Microsoft's ChatGPT: What we know about the AI chatbot – The Economic Times









5 exhibitors, 71 galleries, 14 institutions: India Art Fair, the biggest South Asian art extravaganza, is back

OnePlus 11 5G launched in India at Rs 57K, India exclusive OnePlus 11R 5G starts at Rs 40K: Everything unveiled at Cloud 11 event

Telegram will allow iOS users to translate whole chat; features such as Profile Picture Maker, Emoji categories rolled out

Uday Kotak stepped down as MD and CEO on Saturday from an institution that he founded 38 years ago, well ahead of the end of his term, causing anxiety among businesses and investors. In an interview with MC Govardhana Rangan, Bodhisatva Ganguli & Shilpy Sinha, Kotak details his decision to wind up early and the nostalgic journey.

With India emerging as a key manufacturing base for iPhones, Apple is aiming for a new milestone with the local launch of its latest model.

India’s largest telco, Reliance Jio Infocomm, is raising up to $2 billion (₹16,550 crore) in offshore loans with BNP Paribas as lead arranger of the initiative that will help fund the purchase of 5G network gear from Sweden’s Ericsson.

From a market cap of INR3,000 crore to INR3.8 lakh crore: How AM Naik turned L&T into a behemoth

SN Subrahmanyan understands L&T’s values, will carry on entrepreneurial actions: AM Naik

Same-day delivery is our lowest carbon option, says Amazon’s sustainability head Kara Hurst

