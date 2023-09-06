Apple's iPhone 15 Event Expected September 12 or 13, Launch on … – MacRumors









Apple’s annual iPhone event is expected to take place on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. With Apple’s usual timing, pre-orders for the new iPhones would go live a few days later on Friday, September 15, and a launch would come one week later on September 22.



Apple typically holds its event in the first two weeks of the month, enabling it to launch its new iPhones and book significant revenue before the company’s fiscal quarter wraps up at the end of the month, and it appears this year will be no exception. There have, however, been rumors of production challenges, which could mean certain models see very tight supplies or even a slightly later launch.

A report from 9to5Mac last week claimed that multiple carrier partners have blocked employees from taking time off on Wednesday, September 13, in anticipation of a “major smartphone announcement.” It’s not entirely clear why carrier employee off days would be blocked on an event day, as pre-order and launch days are their busiest times, but it does line up with Gurman’s reported schedule.

Apple’s ‌iPhone‌ events are most commonly held on Tuesdays, except for weeks that coincide with Labor Day on that Monday in the United States. In those cases, the events are usually held on Wednesdays to allow media to travel on the previous day without interfering with the holiday. Given the rumored week does not include Labor Day this year, that would argue for a Tuesday event on September 12, but it’s not out of the question for Apple to opt for a Wednesday event for some reason.

Apple usually sends out media invitations roughly a week advance, so we still have some time before we get official confirmation on the event date, but additional rumors firming things up will likely surface over the next month.

In addition to the iPhone 15 lineup, the September event is expected to include updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, final details and launch dates for iOS 17 and related operating system updates, and perhaps a few other announcements.

