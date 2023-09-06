Snoop Dogg's latest NFT line gives holders backstage access to his … – Kitco NEWS









(Kitco News) – Rap icon and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg plans to incorporate blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into his business empire as the world-renowned entertainer has announced the launch of the Snoop Dogg Passport Series, a digital tour NFT that grants holders exclusive access to his life on tour.

The new series, first reported on by Variety, is being called the first-ever “evolving digital tour collectible,” and offers a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse into Snoop’s life on the road starting with his summer tour kickoff on July 7.

Exclusive content available to Passport Series NFT holders includes backstage videos and images uploaded by Snoop and his team, and the rapper will also be unveiling Snoop Selects, a curated collection of works from select NFT artists that will be dropped for free to all Passport holders.

Included in the first group of Snoop Selects artists are Coldie, Terrell Jones and Alien Queen.

For those interested in purchasing one of the limited edition NFTs, they are currently priced at 0.025 Ether (ETH), or roughly $45 at the current market price.

Fans who hold a Passport NFT will also be granted access to future Snoop Dogg drops, personalized playlists, and the ability to purchase exclusive merchandise and tickets to events, among other benefits.

“With the Passport Series, I can give my fans the opportunity to travel the world with me — no one’s ever done that,” Snoop Dogg said. “I’ve always been a pioneer, and digital merch is part of the future. I’m hoping other artists can see what I’m doing and continue to innovate on their own.”

NFT development studio Transient Labs partnered with Snoop to handle the technological development of the series, and the deal was brokered by WME, a talent agency that counts both Snoop Dogg and Transient Labs among their clients.

Transient Labs has become particularly well known over the past couple of years for its pioneering work in the realm of digital creativity and has enabled creators to release projects rooted in decentralization and self-sovereignty.

“Having the opportunity to connect one of the world’s greatest artists to fans in such a creative and engaging way is a great representation of what we’re all about at Transient Labs,” said Chris Ostoich, chief operating officer at Transient Labs.



Snoop Dogg has been one of the more active entertainers in the Web3 space, going back to 2021 when the iconic rapper first revealed himself to be the anonymous NFT collector “Cozomo de’ Medici,” whose wallet boasted a net worth of roughly $17.6 million at the time.

In April 2022, the music mogul partnered with The Sandbox metaverse to launch an NFT collection called “Snoop Avatars” and released a hip-hop single titled “A Hard Working Man,” which was later accompanied by a 50,000-piece NFT drop.

He has also been heavily involved in the Bored Ape Yacht Club community, showcasing the NFT collection in a collaboration with fellow rapper Eminem that saw the two release and perform an original song at last year’s MTV Music Awards.

And in March, it was revealed that Snoop Dogg is one of the co-founders of Shiller, a Web3-powered live-streaming platform that he launched in partnership with tech entrepreneur Sam Jones. The goal of Shiller is to combine Web3 technology with real-time streaming content.

