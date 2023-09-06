Dogecoin Price Prediction as Elon Musk Grants Amnesty to … – Cryptonews









The Dogecoin price is up significantly in the hours following Elon Musk’s announcement that he would be granting amnesty to suspended Twitter accounts. Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.08793, up 0.51% in the past hour, 8.34% in the past 24 hours and 3.20% over the past week.

The Dogecoin price has been bolstered by Musk’s continued support for Dogecoin on Twitter, as well as rumors that Dogecoin could soon be integrated into Twitter ’s platform. Dogecoin has been a favorite of Musk’s, who has named Dogecoin the “people’s crypto” and even jokingly suggested Dogecoin could be used to pay for his online polls.

Dogecoin is currently consolidating, with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.3704, and Exponential Moving Average (EMA 10) of 0.0834. This indicates buying momentum may be slowing, and Dogecoin bulls should be at best cautiously optimistic.

The Dogecoin price appears to have found strong support above $0.071 range after bouncing off the support area at least three times since the end of October, while the resistance level of $0.091 has remained relatively firm over the past week.

Technical signals suggest Dogecoin could be about to continue a consolidation phase over the coming weeks as Dogecoin investors wait for developments on Dogecoin integration into Twitter’s platform. This, of course, depends on whether the greater market moves up or down as well.

Aside from macroeconomic conditions, Dogecoin’s continued success will depend largely on the amount of support it receives from Musk and other influential figures in the cryptocurrency space, as well as further developments with Dogecoin integration into Twitter.

At this stage, however, any speculation about Dogecoin integration into Twitter is just that – speculation. But Dogecoin investors and traders should definitely keep their eyes open for potential developments in the coming weeks and months.

As always, traders must also be aware of the larger macroeconomic conditions and the wider crypto market as well. For example, if the stock market sees a steep decline or Genesis files for bankruptcy as a result of the FTX contagion, most cryptocurrencies would likely see major losses.

Overall, investors should be highly cautious of meme coins like Dogecoin, which tend to be extremely volatile and can crash in price just as fast as they pump. This is particularly true of Dogecoin, which is largely dependent on the whims of Musk and his tweets.

It’s important to remember that Dogecoin is still a highly speculative asset, and it’s always wise to diversify your portfolio both with more established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) as well as other altcoins and promising projects still in presale.

