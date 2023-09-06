Bitcoin takes liquidity near $17K as US dollar shows weakness pre-CPI – Cointelegraph









BTC price action targets $17,000 amid gently increasing volatility, with a week to go until U.S. inflation data.

Bitcoin (BTC) ranged below $17,000 at the Dec. 8 Wall Street open as the United States dollar threatened further weakness.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD practically flat over the 24 hours to the time of writing.

With macro cues lacking, analysts eyed a potential breakdown in U.S. dollar strength as the next volatility catalyst for crypto and risk assets.

The U.S. dollar index (DXY) looked set to challenge multi-day support, wicking below 105 multiple times on the day.

“$DXY’s first time under the 100 day MA since June of ‘21,” Joe Cariasare, co-host of the Inside Bitcoin podcast, noted.

Trader and analyst Pierre added that both DXY and the S&P 500 could nonetheless trade sideways until the Consumer Price Index (CPI) print for November comes in on Dec. 13.

The event, as Cointelegraph reported, is a classic temporary volatility trigger.

“In the meantime, both SPX and DXY still hovering around their respective D1 200 EMA,” chart comments read:

On BTC/USD, popular trader Daan Crypto Trades expected the trading range to expand and absorb liquidity both above and below spot.

“$BTC In a very tight range here with tons of untapped highs and lows,” he told Twitter followers:

Further modest tailwinds came from U.S. stocks during the first hour‘s trading on Wall Street.

Related: GBTC ‘elevator to hell’ sees Bitcoin spot price approach 100% premium

The S&P 500 was up 1% at the time of writing, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was 1.2% higher. The move went some way to copying a day of relief in Asia, where trading ended with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 3.4% higher.

Looking at longer timeframes, however, the picture remained downbeat on Bitcoin for many.

Popular commentator Byzantine General went on record to declare the likely beginning of the 2022 bear market’s darkest phase.

“Perps volume is in a pretty strong downtrend now. Market contracting, speculators capitulating,” he wrote, referring to perpetual futures markets:

Data from Coinglass additionally showed open interest in futures continuing to decline.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are the authors’ alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

Add reaction

Add reaction

source







