HBO Max knows its Apple TV app doesn't always work – fix incoming – Pocket-lint









HBO Max subscribers with an Apple TV 4K who have found that they can’t actually stream content can look forward to a fix, thankfully.

HBO Max subscribers with an Apple TV 4K who have found that they can’t actually stream content can look forward to a fix, thankfully.

A number of people who use any generation of the Apple TV 4K running tvOS 16.1 and the latest version of the HBO Max app have reported that trying to play content is a fruitless exercise. A simple error message says that the app “can’t play title” which is less than useless.

While some people have been able to get things back up and running by deleting and reinstalling the app, force-quitting it, or just signing in and out, others haven’t been so lucky. Now, HBO Max has confirmed that it is aware of the problem and working on a fix. The outfit says that its engineering team is investigating and that users should keep their eyes peeled for a software update that should get things working properly once more.

However, The Verge reports that there might be one potential workaround that most would never think of – disabling HDR. Another crazy fix is to reduce your Apple TV’s resolution to 1080p or 720p, but at that point, we’d rather just wait for HBO Max to fix this thing itself than deal with low-resolution content.

Hopefully that app update will roll out sooner rather than later, with plenty of holiday viewing just waiting to take place – and not in 720p!

Oliver has written about technology for more than a decade, spanning some of the biggest properties in the space including Macworld, iMore, Lifewire, and Input. With a focus on mobile, gaming, and anything with a plug or a battery, he’s another member of the Pocket-Lint family with too many empty boxes and not enough places to put them.

source







