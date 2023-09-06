When Will Elemental Release On Disney Plus? – Screen Rant









Pixar’s new animated movie has an exclusive theatrical release, but Elemental will release on Disney Plus later on. Here is when it will be streaming.

Here is when Elemental will release on Disney Plus and begin streaming around the world. Pixar's Elemental is the 27th movie to be made by the renowned animation studio in the nearly 30 years since the studio revolutionized Hollywood by releasing Toy Story. The now Disney-owned animation studio has made a name for itself by mostly focusing on telling stories based on original ideas that explore new worlds and characters, often while delivering emotional stories with deeper meanings that resonate with adults alongside the fun and lovable characters for children. Elemental is Pixar's latest movie to try and live up to the high standards.

Like the majority of Pixar's movies, Elemental debuts in June 2023 with a theatrical release, but that is now only half of the equation for Disney. The launch of Disney Plus in November 2019 has made the streaming service a core part of the company's release model, which even led to several Pixar movies debuting exclusively on Disney Plus during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Whereas Turning Red was only released on Disney's service, Elemental follows in Lightyear's footsteps of releasing in theaters first. Those who want to watch the movie at home, though, will have to wait a lot longer.

It should be expected that Elemental will release on Disney Plus several months after its theatrical debut on June 16, 2023. Disney has continued to update and modify its strategy for releasing movies on the service over the years, especially after Bob Iger returned and replaced Bob Chapek as CEO. Instead of sticking to a relatively firm 45-day exclusive theatrical window, Elemental's Disney Plus release date is more likely to follow other recent releases that allowed for more time to pass between the theatrical and streaming releases. This includes Avatar: The Way of Water taking six months to stream and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania coming three months later.

The recent trends indicate that Elemental will begin streaming in September 2023. This would allow the Pixar animated movie to be available in theaters exclusively for about three months. The main difference worth considering here is that Disney has more recently seen how successful new animated movies are on the platform. Encanto became a sensation after moving to streaming after a mediocre box office run. If there is any struggle with Pixar's new movie in finding an audience in theaters, Elemental's Disney Plus release could be moved up to give it a better chance of becoming a hit.

Ahead of Elemental's streaming release on Disney Plus, Pixar's animated movie should release on digital beforehand. This has become an effective strategy for studios to make additional money from new releases by making them available on PVOD at the end of the theatrical run and before a streaming debut. Based on the movie's June release date and Disney's habits, it would appear that Elemental will release on digital in August 2023. This would allow the movie to have a wide theatrical run before Disney offers families a cheaper option to watch the movie at home for a limited amount of time.

