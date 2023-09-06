SHIB Confirms Breakout With 10% Surge: Here’s the Next Target (Shiba Inu Price Analysis) – CryptoPotato









Shiba Inu confirmed its breakout today when the price moved above a key level.

Key Support levels: $0.0000094

Key Resistance levels: $0.0000012

SHIB managed to turn the key resistance at $0.0000094 into support and the price has not looked back since. If this momentum continues, then the next significant target is found at $0.0000012.

After the price left the ascending wedge, SHIB entered a brief pullback which re-tested the breakout point. This was extremely bullish and buyers rushed to enter into a position once the retest was completed (see chart below).

Buyers are picking up speed, and this is shown by the MACD histogram, which is making higher highs at a growing pace. This puts SHIB in a clear bullish trend that may be only starting.

The bias for SHIB is bullish.

With the breakout confirmed, SHIB can now aim for $0.0000012, which is a major resistance level that was last tested in April. As long as the bullish bias remains intact, a test of this level appears likely.

Duo Nine is a crypto educator and a seasoned technical analyst with over seven years of experience in price action trading. After buying his first Bitcoin in 2014, Duo never left this space. He also has a cool crypto community on Discord with over 3,500 members where he posts charts, opinions on the market and guides new members. Contact: Twitter | Community



