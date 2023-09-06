Is Red, White, and Royal Blue based on a book? – Amazon Adviser









Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in Prime Videos Red, White & Royal Blue.

Red, White, and Royal Blue is coming to Prime Video at the end of the week. Is this an original movie or another book adaptation?

There are a lot of shows and movies now based on books. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. A lot of book fans love to see the story come to life on the screen. It’s a great way for the book to gain more attention, and for stories to reach a bigger audience.

We just like to know if the movies and shows are based on books. This gives us the opportunity to check out the source material first.

Red, White, and Royal Blue is the latest Amazon movie to reach us. Is this LGBTQ+ rom-com based on a book, or is the content fully original?

The movie is based on a novel. The novel of the same name was written by Casey McQuiston back in 2019. It quickly gained the attention of the LGBTQ+ fans, and it didn’t take too long for it to be optioned as a movie. Now we get to see that movie.

The book follows the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz. He is the First Son, the son of the U.S. President, who is a woman in this story. Together with his sister and the VEEP’s granddaughter, he helps with the social media presence of his mother. Of course, being a socialite and a marketing whizz has it’s downsides.

While at a royal wedding, he gets into a fight with his arch-nemesis. That nemesis is Prince Henry, the son of the British monarch. Of course, Alex has to prevent the bad photos from getting out, so he and Henry pretty to be friends. Just like in traditional rom-coms, hate turns to love as the two realize that there is more to each other than initially meets the eye. Maybe they have more in common than they thought, but can they let their relationship come out or will that do more damage than being enemies would?

Red, White, and Royal Blue is coming to Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 11.

