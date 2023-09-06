Tech News: Ledgible launches API support for Ethereum-based NFTs – Accounting Today









Ledgible launches API support for Ethereum-based NFTs; Forvis launches claims denial management solution; Neo.tax rolls out 2023 update; and other news from the accounting technology arena.

In this week’s Vendor Spotlight we talk to vice president of finance for InsightSoftware, Josh Schauer.

Microsoft is adding the programming language to its iconic spreadsheet program, Google is diving into e-signatures, and eight other new developments.

The ADP Research Institute released a report on how worker promotions can affect businesses and employee retention and debuted a new index for tracking employee motivation and commitment.

The IRS is starting to get more interested in who prepared a claim for the Employee Retention Credit.

The service’s LB&I Division has expertise in training agents on examining high-income taxpayers, but the IRS doesn’t appear to be leveraging this expertise.

An insurance consulting firm that’s part of Top 100 Firm Katz Sapper Miller is growing by buying another firm’s insurance regulatory practice.

