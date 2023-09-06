How Elemental Proves That Pixar Is Doing the Heavy Lifting for Disney – MovieWeb









The new movie from Pixar will be the next great savior for the Disney corporation. Here’s why Elemental proves the mouse needs them.

Disney continues to insist that we want live-action remakes. They are screaming it so hard that people assume the only Disney properties left are remakes.

But then along comes Pixar’s Elemental to remind us that there are new and exciting things in the world. A brand new IP, not a sequel, remake, or reimagining. Here's why Elemental may be one of the best-animated projects in years if it's done right.

The latest film from Pixar, Elemental, sinks us into a new world of awe and wonder in a spectrum of colors that have been missing from the muted tones of recent Disney fare.

In the film, a city exists where the elements coexist together. Fire, water, land, and air each have their way of living and their own needs. They do not often mix and stick to their own kinds. But when a girl made of fire and a guy made of water find a connection, it will create ripples that will resound throughout their world.

The film is directed by Robert Sohn, the writer, and director of The Good Dinosaur, often seen as the forgotten Pixar film. Sohn pitched the Elemental idea as a way of expressing cultural differences and how people come together in the melting pot of society.

It is hardly revolutionary to say that Pixar has been creating solid content since Toy Story in 1995. Although 3D animation has come a long way, and there are now quite a few Pixar wannabes, they continue to reign supreme.

The main reason is their ability to tell stories. These stories are relatable to kids and interesting to adults, many of whom grew up with the initial spectacle of the original Toy Story. Pixar’s success comes from their knowledge of not just what people want to see but that people have seen it all before. It is not a matter of telling the same story again, nor is it a matter of shoving lessons down people’s throats. Pixar wants to tell great stories in innovative ways, and they hire creative teams to bring ideas to life.

Disney’s best idea was to purchase Pixar. When they finally realized that traditional hand animation was no longer bringing in the money, they turned to the now-growing studio for help. The thing is, Disney hadn’t learned the real lesson. Sure Pixar had unparalleled visuals, but they could have been a 2D studio and provided the same quality content. There is no doubt that their 3D visual style reinvigorated a dying industry, but it is their stories and characters that set them apart.

The giant is finding that when it has so many properties, not all of them will succeed. This means that while some are thriving, others won’t do quite as well. With Bob Iger back at the helm, Disney has been trying to figure out where they can cut corners. This has led to various changes, including pausing or canceling shows on Disney+, cutting jobs, and investing in projects that take less time and resources.

That is where we get this new wave of live-action remakes. There’s no need for a brand-new script, and the scenes are often shot-for-shot of the originals. Disney adds effects (a bit easier to do now that they have the properties) and casts well-known actors. Done deal. Add to that the fact that these remakes often cause controversy (see: possible gay character in Beauty and the Beast, Halle Bailey's Ariel in The Little Mermaid), and bingo, they have a movie that will make box office cash while also receiving criticism.

On the other side, Disney has pumped money into Pixar. Not only do people get excited when they hear that there is a new Pixar movie (much the same way that people used to get excited about Disney), but they flock to the theaters, buy the merchandise, take the kids, or even go alone, and rave about how amazing everything was.

Pixar also has the distinction of not needing big-name actors, although it helps, because they have content that audiences know is worth their time. Pixar's movies are also enormously rewatchable, which makes them a huge draw when they arrive at Disney+. Disney knows it takes time and money to make a Pixar film, but they also know that Pixar helps tip the scales regarding profits and esteem.

The main thing to remember is that Pixar has yet to truly stumble. They have teams willing to put in years of work developing projects and the money to do so. Their image is largely untarnished (goodbye, John Lasseter), and audiences are willing to wait to see what’s next.

Elemental is that next big idea, and people are already clamoring for more. The movie will continue Pixar’s success and introduce a new world and new characters that audiences, tired of typical Disney fare, will want to explore even further. Some people say that Pixar is set to lose at some point, but so far, they have continued to bring in money and accolades with both full-length films and animated shorts.

They champion new talent, strive to keep talent, and provide a product that makes boatloads of money for their parent company. Disney made a good bet, which may be the one thing keeping them afloat.

Elemental will be in theaters later this month, on June 16.

