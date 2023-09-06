Best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Deal 2023—Xbox Series S Under $200 – Esquire









As Esquire’s Entertainment Editor, it’s rarely my spot to recommend that you buy things. (But it’s most definitely my job to

tell you what to watch.) Usually, I leave that to our Lifestyle team, which currently has all manner of lists to help you navigate the currently-happening holiday that is Prime Day.

This time of year, I stock up on Clif Bars, which I can usually score for a few bucks off. But while trolling around Amazon, trying to decide if I wanted the Chocolate Chip, Crunchy Peanut Butter, or Blueberry Crisp (or all three!), I stumbled on a how-is-this-real deal: Prime Day has blessed the gamers of the world with $70 bucks off of a refurbished Xbox Series S. That means you can pick up the console for $199 right now. For a bit of context, scoring a Big Three console for under $200 is ridiculously cheap, given that a refurbished Nintendo Switch goes for about $250—and a brand-new PlayStation 5 will cost you nearly $500. Yeesh!

Now, I usually wouldn’t take to my keyboard—especially during a very important Clif Bar order—but there’s another major reason you’ll want to spring on this now: Starfield, one of the biggest games of the year, is an Xbox exclusive. The game debuts in September and it’ll very likely bring you the closest you’ll ever get to honest-to-god space exploration. (You can read up on it here.)

In other words? Not to go all Doink It on you, but you’ll have FOMO in September if you don’t own an Xbox. If you have the cash to spare, spring on it now.



