Why Cardano, Chainlink, and Polkadot Surged Higher Today – The Motley Fool









Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The cryptocurrency market is once again providing plenty for investors to get excited about today. The overall market has surged more than 2% higher in today’s session. However, a number of top tokens, including Cardano (ADA -0.39%), Chainlink (LINK 1.35%) and Polkadot (DOT -0.69%), have seen market-beating moves. As of 3 p.m. ET, these three tokens have appreciated 7.1%, 6.1%, and 2.8%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

A significant portion of today’s moves in these tokens appears to be tied to speculation that central banks may be looking at easing monetary policy. Amid a series of bank runs (many of which had ties to the crypto sector), the desire for regulators to continue to pull liquidity out of the system may be waning.

Additionally, there are some token-specific catalysts driving these three projects higher today. Cardano and its founder Charles Hoskinson are seeing strong investor support, following their support of a letter highlighting problems within the regulatory crackdown on crypto by U.S. regulators. Chainlink has seen growing interest from so-called whales (large crypto investors). And Polkadot is seeing continued interest from investors seeking interoperable blockchains that may be able to thrive in a world where certain blockchains may be taken down by regulators.

The potential for more accommodating monetary policy to take hold certainly portends well for digital assets. The crypto sector’s prior boom, which coincided entirely with one of the longest bull markets in history, is likely no coincidence.

Additionally, the inception of cryptocurrency resulted from the previous financial crisis. This may remind investors once again of the rationale for why crypto was created in the first place, and why this asset class may be worth holding in very uncertain times such as these.

Today’s moves in these three large-cap tokens appear to have more to do with the macro environment than any token-specific narratives. However, these are three networks that continue to see strong developer activity and could potentially benefit from network effects over the longer term.

As we near the end of yet another quarter, there are plenty of headwinds that investors continue to face. Indeed, many of the contagion-related concerns of recent weeks may not be over, though sentiment has clearly shifted away from the extremely bearish narrative that has been building of late.

In some respects, all-out financial contagion fears could (paradoxically) be a positive catalyst for the crypto sector overall. Those looking for hedges to dollar-denominated assets may turn to alternative asset classes, such as gold or crypto. That’s a theory that’s starting to gain steam, at least in certain investing circles.

Maybe the worst is far from over, and we could be headed into a period of serious economic distress. If so, rates are likely headed toward zero again, inflation or not. In that environment, crypto has done very well in the past and could perform similarly in the future.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cardano and Chainlink. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/06/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite.

source







