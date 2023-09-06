Red, White And Royal Blue OTT Release: Prime Video to Premiere the Movie on August 11 – MySmartPrice









Amzon Prime Video has announced it will be premiering Red, White, and Royal Blue on its platform on August 11. Read on to know more details about the movie.

A brand-new movie titled Red, White and Royal Blue will be released on August 11 according to Amazon Prime Video. The popular gay romance novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston served as the inspiration for the movie. The book was officially released on May 14, 2019.

Along with three new movie clippings, the filmmakers unveiled a new poster for the film. President Claremont-Diaz chastises her son in the opening scene following “Cakegate,” the event that sets the storyline of the film in motion. The second clip reveals Alex and Prince Henry’s covert romance! In the third video, Alex and Prince Henry participate in news conferences. The fact that they are exchanging passive-aggressive jabs makes the plot all the more intriguing.

Amazon Prime Video has announced the official release date of the movie to be August 11. Viewers can watch the movie with their Prime subscription to the streaming giant.

history will remember this love story! 💙#RWRBonPrime, Aug 11 pic.twitter.com/Z7nWgEkhSH

— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 7, 2023



The son of the American president (Uma Thurman), Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), and the British prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: Amazing features, tremendous charisma, widespread fame, and utter contempt for one another.

Their long-running dispute hasn’t really been a problem because they are separated by an ocean, but then a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, potentially putting a rift in American and British relations at the worst possible time. Their families and handlers drive the two adversaries into a staged “truce” in an effort to contain the damage.

But as the tension that existed between Alex and Henry unexpectedly starts to thaw into a tentative friendship, it ignites something more significant than they could have ever imagined. Will they be simply friends for the world, or will they be able to take their romance to the next level?



Matthew Lopez has directed the American romantic comedy movie. Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine play the sons of a British prince and an American president, respectively, who fall in love, in the movie. Other actors in the film include Ellie Bamber, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, and Uma Thurman.

The trailer of the movie was released a month ago and a whopping 7.3 million people have watched it, which shows the anticipation the movie has created among the audience.

source







