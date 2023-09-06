PUBG Mobile 2.3 update direct APK download link for Android – Sportskeeda









After learning about the upcoming PUBG Mobile 2.3 update, gamers are eagerly awaiting its arrival. It will be gradually distributed beginning on November 15, 2022, at 7:00 AM (UTC +0), and as per the official announcement, it will be accessible to all users by the early hours of November 17.

Now that the patch details have been made public, players are growing excited about the upcoming content, which includes a special collaboration-themed mode. You can download the update right from the store, with Android users having the option the use the APK file as well.

The section below gives a detailed guide on how to download the 2.3 update using the APK.

Once available, you can download the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update through the respective stores. However, sideloading the APK file is a popular option in the community. Luckily, the developers officially offer the file on the game’s website, which eliminates the risk of contracting a virus through third-party sources.

PUBG Mobile 2.3 update APK download link: Click here.

Note: The download link provided above currently offers the APK file for the PUBG Mobile 2.2 version. However, as per the official announcement, the latest file should be available to everyone via the same link by November 17, 2022, at 1:45 AM (UTC +0).

Later, you will also have the option for two separate APK files on the official website, regular and compact. The latter will require an additional download of resource packs before you can play the latest version.

Once the new file is available for download, you may follow the procedure outlined below to download and install the latest APK:

Step 1: Use the link given above to download the APK file on your device.

Before proceeding ahead, ensure that there is sufficient storage space on your device for the download and installation of the game.

Step 2: Next, enable Install from Unknown Source option through the phone’s settings. You can proceed to the next step if you toggled this option earlier.

Step 3: Locate the APK file on your device and complete the installation.

Step 4: After the installation is done, you can open the game’s application and download the additional resource packs.

Subsequently, you can sign in to your account and enjoy playing the latest version of the battle royale title.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, players from the country should refrain from downloading or playing the battle royale title.

The new 2.3 update is rich in features and set to provide a great gameplay experience for individuals. The list of features is as follows:

You can read the detailed patch notes by clicking here!

