Free Amazon Echo Show Devices Promised to Attendees at … – WDW News Today









At the Destination D23 event in 2021, Disney announced that Amazon Echo devices would be appearing at Disney Resorts along with new “Hey Disney!” technology. Attendees of the event were also promised that they would receive a free Amazon Echo Show 5 so they could see the new technology for themselves. Now, 13 months later, those devices are finally nearing shipment.

Emails went out today to attendees of the 2021 Destination D23 event with an update on the promised Echo device.

The email states:

Hello D23 Member!

As an attendee of Destination D23 Presented by Topps, we appreciate your patience and want to provide you with an update on the Echo Show 5 giveaway that was announced at Destination D23 2021.

Your Echo Show 5 device will be ready to be redeemed soon!

Those who are eligible will receive a digital code emailed to the email address you used to register for Destination D23. This digital code will provide you with all the information you need to claim your Amazon Echo Show 5 device on Amazon.com. It will be arriving in your inbox soon. “Hey Disney!” is starting to appear in select Disney Resorts but will be available to fans and to eligible D23 Members in the Alexa Skills Store or included with an Amazon Kids+ subscription in the coming months. An additional code will be sent to you for complimentary access to “Hey Disney!” when it launches.

Again, we appreciate your patience and look forward to sharing details on fulfillment of your Echo Show 5 device and the “Hey Disney!” voice assistant.

-The D23 Team

You can check out a first look at the new “Hey, Disney!” Amazon Echo devices in action at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort here. Are you excited to receive your free Echo Show 5? Let us know in the comments below!

