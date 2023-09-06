The Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2023 – Collider









As we get into March 2023, we are all eager to learn which new movies are coming to our favorite streaming platforms. And when it comes to Netflix, the OG streamer keeps pushing plenty of original content to keep us busy for the whole month. Unfortunately, time is short, and choice paralysis is a real threat. That’s why we’ve selected the seven best original movies coming to Netflix on March 2023 to give you a broad idea of what you should expect this month. We’ve tried to keep the list as varied as possible, so everyone can find something that suits their taste. And since Netflix offers everything, from animation to documentaries, we are confident everyone will find something new to watch.

Available on: March 5 | Director: Vanessa Jopp

Cast: Naomi Krauss, Goran Bogdan, Adnan Maral, Bahar Balci, Artjom Gilz

It’s never too late to find new love, and most important of all, self-love. To kick off the month, Netflix is bringing the German drama Faraway to the streamer, telling a touching story of a middle-aged woman trying to find a new meaning for her life after her mother dies. Feeling pressured by her husband, daughter, and aging father, Zeynep (Naomi Krauss) takes some time for herself after inheriting a mysterious house on a Croatian island that her mother bought in secret. There, Zeynep meets a man who still lives on the property and who’ll help her rediscover the joys of being alive. Featuring English, German, Turkish, and Croatian dialogues, this multi-language romance is the perfect way to start March 2023 in a good mood.

Available on: March 10 | Director: Jamie Payne

Cast: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Jess Liaudin, Ruth Wilson

Idris Elba is back as detective John Luther for Luther: The Fallen Son, a film sequel to the successful British series that aired between 2010 and 2019. It’s been a while since we last saw Luther in action, and it’s terrific we’ll be able to watch a brand-new investigation led by Elba as the brilliant but disgraced detective we’ve followed in so many cases for almost a decade. In The Fallen Son, Luther must escape prison to go after a serial killer who slipped through his fingers and now taunts him while the former detective serves his time behind bars. It’s a thrilling cat-and-mouse game where Luther must chase his prey while evading the police.

Available on: March 17 | Director: Steffen Geypens

Cast: Sallie Harmsen, Ward Kerremans, Jennifer Heylen, Johan Leysen, Lize Feryn

Subscribers looking for a tense thriller to watch in March will be well-served with Noise, an upcoming Belgian film about the dark secrets our family can hide from us. The story follows Matt, an influencer who stumbles upon disturbing facts about his father’s dark past. As Matt investigates the matter, it becomes clear his father is not the man he thought he was, as he might have been involved in the disappearance of several children. Determined to uncover the truth, Matt keeps digging deeper into his family history, threatening to unravel the lives of the people closest to him. It’s a disturbing premise that will bring some shivers to Netflix this month.

Available on: March 17 | Director: Wendy Rogers

Cast: Noah Jupe, Benedict Wong, Pixie Davies, Sian Clifford, Brian Tyree Henry

With a star-studded cast that includes Noah Jupe and Benedict Wong, The Magician’s Elephant is the next big animated feature to hit Netflix. The story follows a boy named Peter (voiced by Jupe), who consults a fortune-teller to find his long-lost younger sister. Peter discovers that the answer he seeks is held by an elephant conjured out of thin air by a magician, embarking on a thrilling quest to free the animal and use it to find the lost girl. It sounds like a magic-filled journey, and considering how Netflix recently sent an animated feature to the Oscars with The Sea Beast, The Magician’s Elephant should definitely be on your radar.

Available on: March 21 | Director: Chris Garbutt, Rikke Asbjoern

Cast: Ayo Edebiri, Ben Schwartz, Adrienne C. Moore, Lauren Tom, Matty Cardarople

On the fringe between movie and game, We Lost Our Human is the next Netflix interactive experience, which invites the audience to make choices with the remote and change the flow of the story. The special follows a cat and a dog who wake up one day to discover their human is gone. In fact, every human seems to have been deleted from the planet, and it’s up to the pets to find them. The visuals of We Lost Our Human embrace the chaos of the animated format, and the story seems to take us to unexpected places, including the middle of a plushie zombie outbreak. It sounds like a fun experience for the entire family and one you should check out this March.

Available on: March 31 | Director: Jeremy Garelick

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Adeel Akhtar, Mark Strong, John Kani

The Spitzs are back in Murder Mystery 2, and after saving their marriage with their mutual love for investigations, they have to rescue their friend, the Mahajara (Adeel Akhtar), who is kidnapped during his own wedding. Starring Adam Sandler as former New York cop Nick Spitz and Jennifer Aniston as his novel mystery aficionado Audrey, Murder Mystery 2 will show how the Spitz have decided to open their private investigation company and how their business is falling. With murder mysteries being so hot right now, it’s nice that Netflix is bringing back a more casual and lighthearted take on the genre.

Available on: March 31 | Director: Ayataka Tanemura

Cast: Gakuto Kajiwara, Nobunaga Shimazak, Kana Yūki, Junichi Suwabe, Toshiyuki Morikawa

Based on the popular manga Black Cover, Sword of the Wizard King is hitting Netflix worldwide just as the anime film is released in theaters in Japan. Taking place in a universe where magic is common and crucial for human life, Black Cover follows the adventures of Asta, a boy who can’t use magic. In Sword of the Wizard King, Asta must join forces with his nemesis Yuno to stop evil wizards from the past from resurrecting and taking over the world. With anime becoming ever more popular in the West, it’s not surprising this is one of the biggest Netflix releases for March 2023.

