How to remove all your books from a Kindle online – TrustedReviews

Whether you have too many books on your device or you want a clean slate for next year’s reading goals, it’s surprisingly easy to remove all your books from a Kindle.

The Amazon Kindle series is one of the most popular e-readers on the market, offering up a plethora of books and audiobooks for its users. However, you may find that your Kindle is already overflowing with options and now has limited storage.

Thankfully, you can easily remove books from your Kindle device without deleting them completely, giving you the option of downloading and experiencing new books without having to let go of your favourites.

If you want to learn how to remove all your books from your Kindle in just a few simple steps, then make sure you keep reading.

Via a laptop, tablet or phone, go to the Amazon website and make sure you are logged into the correct account. This cannot be done from the Amazon app.

Click on the Accounts and Lists button from the top menu.

From the menu that appears, go to Manage your Content and Devices

You will be presented with all the content and devices connected to your account. Click on Books.

From the list, tick all of the books you want to remove from your Kindle.

Click Deliver or Remove from a Device to continue the process.

You may be presented with multiple options if you have more than one library. Select the library that you want to remove the books from.

The orange button will become available once you confirm which libraries you need to remove the books from. Once you are happy, click Make Changes.

This question will depend on what Kindle you own and how much storage it has but broadly speaking, you can have up to 20 Kindle books on your device at any time, although the length and format of the book will change this.

You can delete books from your Kindle, this means that they are permanently removed from both your Kindle and Amazon accounts. Removing them from your Kindle keeps them on your Amazon account, you will just need to redownload the book onto your device if you wanted to read it again.

