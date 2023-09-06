How to use BitLocker on Windows 11 – XDA Developers









Windows 11 has a feature called BitLocker, which encrypts your data to keep it safe from others. Here’s how to set it up.

Keeping your data safe is extremely important, and Windows, including Windows 11, comes with a technology called BitLocker. It encrypts the data on your drive, preventing third-party actors from accessing it unless they have the decryption key, which is basically your account password. You wouldn't notice it's enabled most of the time since you're always logged into your account and everything just works, but the extra layer of protection is definitely nice to have.

According to Microsoft, BitLocker encryption is only available on Windows 11 Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions, but there is a limited form of device encryption in Windows 11 Home, too. The difference is you don't get the same management and setup options on Windows 11 Home, but the core feature is still there. For example, if you enable device encryption on Windows 11 Home, it will be enabled for all your drives, while Pro lets you set it up for each drive on your PC.

If you're wondering how to enable (or disable) BitLocker encryption on your PC, that's what this article is for. We'll show you how to use BitLocker on both Windows 11 Pro (and higher) and Windows 11 Home.

In many cases, BitLocker encryption will be enabled by default on your PC, especially if you bought a laptop or a pre-built desktop. However, if it isn't enabled, here's how you can do it yourself:

That's all there is to enabling BitLocker. If you backed up your decryption key to your Microsoft account, you can find it on this page. All your encrypted PCs and drives will be here.

If you're no longer interested in using BitLocker for whatever reason, you can follow these steps to disable it.

If you previously enabled encryption using the Device encryption toggle, you can disable it in the Settings app. If you used BitLocker in the Control Panel, this option isn't available.

Once the process finishes, your data will no longer be encrypted and anyone with physical access to the computer could be able to read it. It's not generally recommended to disable BitLocker, but it might be useful if you move a drive to a new PC, for example.

If you're using Windows 11 Home but still want to make sure your data is encrypted, the process is very similar but somewhat simpler.​​​​​​

Some devices may not support encryption, so if you don't see the option, don't be too alarmed. Your decryption key is backed up to your Microsoft account, so you must have one linked to your PC to encrypt your drive. You can find your decryption keys here. However, if you'd like to save a copy of your key, you can follow these steps:

If you're using a file, you'll need to choose a location other than the encrypted drive.

That's about it for enabling device encryption on Windows 11 Home. Disabling encryption is equally simple. Just head over to the Device encryption page in the Settings app and set the toggle to Off.

BitLocker encryption is one of the many security features in Windows 11, and if you'd like to learn more about that, you may want to check out how to use Smart App Control, a new feature in Windows 11 version 22H2. We also have a guide on how to turn off Microsoft Defender if that interests you.

