Trending Cryptocurrencies To Buy Now – XRP, Shiba Inu, Tradecurve – Analytics Insight

XRP (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Tradecurve (TCRV) – are three trending cryptocurrencies that have captured the attention of investors worldwide. As a matter of fact, each of these tokens has unique characteristics and growth potential. Therefore, making them compelling options for those looking to diversify their crypto portfolios and capitalize on the digital asset revolution.
XRP (XRP) is a digital asset that aims to revolutionize cross-border payments. As one of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, XRP has garnered significant attention. In fact, the XRP price has surged by 35.9% in the past 30 days.
To clarify, this rise came after a judge partially ruled in favor of XRP in its lawsuit against the SEC. Afterward, Ripple, the parent company of XRP, said that the SEC was a “propaganda merchant.”
Today’s XRP price is $0.6642, with a market cap of $34.9B. Not only that, the 24-hour trading volume of XRP has increased by 21.38%, reaching $1,438,257,169. Due to all these green charts, market analysts foresee a rise to $0.89 by December 2023.
Shiba Inu (SHIB), affectionately dubbed the “Dogecoin Killer,” is an altcoin that has gained immense popularity through social media. While Shiba Inu’s fundamentals may be speculative, its community and increasing adoption of DeFi projects have fueled its price surges.
The number of addresses for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has reached a remarkable milestone, reaching a new record high. As per IntoTheBlock, the coin has gathered a staggering 3.51M addresses since its introduction three years ago. Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s much-awaited Layer 2 protocol, is the cause of the activity rise and flood of SHIB holders.
Currently, the Shiba Inu price is $0.000008225 with a market cap of $4.8B, up 0.03% overnight. Furthermore, the technical analysis of Shiba Inu also paints a bullish picture, with all moving averages in the green. Consequently, experts in the crypto field predict Shiba Inu surging to $0.00001078 within Q4 of 2023.
In June 2022, the average daily value of U.S. ETF transactions reached $202.53B. Tapping into just 1% of this flourishing market generates millions, and that is precisely what Tradecurve (TCRV) plans to do. With its unified trading platform that combines the best features of CEX and DEX, Tradecurve could topple the likes of OKX and Huobi.
Many exchanges like Coinbase focus solely on cryptocurrencies, limiting traders’ opportunities to explore other financial markets. Tradecurve sets itself apart by offering users a platform to access all derivatives. From cryptocurrencies to forex, ETFs, and more, traders can diversify their portfolios – all from one account.
Additionally, traditional platforms require intrusive KYC checks, requiring users to disclose personal information. In contrast, Tradecurve offers a solution by allowing users to create accounts without undergoing sign-up KYC checks. This approach protects users’ privacy and streamlines the onboarding process, enabling traders to start trading faster.
The TCRV native token is a vital component of Tradecurve’s ecosystem. It provides holders with governance, staking rewards, and more. As its value has surged by 150% from its starting price, countless individuals are flocking to this Stage 5 presale. Currently, one TCRV token costs only $0.025. But, experts forecast a 100x growth after its launch and subsequent Tier-1 CEX listing.
