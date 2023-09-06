IRS reminds U.S. taxpayers living and working abroad to file their … – IRS

An official website of the United States Government
IR-2023-106, May 30, 2023
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded American taxpayers living and working outside the U.S. to file their 2022 federal income tax return by Thursday, June 15. This deadline applies to both U.S. citizens and resident aliens abroad, including those with dual citizenship.
A taxpayer qualifies for the June 15 filing deadline if:
Qualifying taxpayers should attach a statement to the return indicating which of these two situations applies.
Many taxpayers living outside the U.S. qualify for tax benefits, such as the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion and the Foreign Tax Credit, but they are available only if a U.S. return is filed.
In addition, the IRS encourages families to check out expanded tax benefits, such as the Child Tax Credit, Credit for Other Dependents and Credit for Child and Dependent Care Expenses, and claim them if they qualify. Though taxpayers abroad often qualify, the calculation of these credits differs depending upon whether they lived in the U.S. for more than half of 2022. For more information, see the instructions to Schedule 8812, Credits for Qualifying Children and Other Dependents , and the instructions to Form 2441, Child and Dependent Care Expenses.
Federal law requires U.S. citizens and resident aliens to report any worldwide income, including income from foreign trusts and foreign bank and securities accounts. In most cases, affected taxpayers need to complete and attach Schedule B, Interest and Ordinary Dividends, to their Form 1040 series tax return. Part III of Schedule B asks about the existence of foreign accounts such as bank and securities accounts and usually requires U.S. citizens to report the country in which each account is located.
In addition, certain taxpayers may also have to complete and attach to their return Form 8938, Statement of Specified Foreign Financial Assets. Generally, U.S. citizens, resident aliens and certain nonresident aliens must report specified foreign financial assets on this form if the aggregate value of those assets exceeds certain thresholds. For details, see the instructions for this form.
Certain foreign financial accounts, such as bank accounts or brokerage accounts, must be reported by electronically filing Form 114, Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR), with the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).The FBAR requirement applies to anyone with an interest in, or signature or other authority over foreign financial accounts whose aggregate value exceeded $10,000 at any time during 2022.
The IRS encourages taxpayers with foreign assets, even relatively small ones, to check if this filing requirement applies to them. The form is available only through the Bank Secrecy Act E-Filing System. The deadline for filing the annual FBAR was April 15, 2023. However, FinCEN grants those who missed the April deadline an automatic extension until Oct. 15, 2023. There’s no need to request this extension. See FinCEN’s websitePDF for further information.
Any income received or deductible expenses paid in foreign currency must be reported on a U.S. tax return in U.S. dollars. Likewise, any tax payments must be made in U.S. dollars.
Both FinCEN Form 114 and IRS Form 8938 require the use of a Dec. 31 exchange rate for all transactions, regardless of the actual exchange rate on the date of the transaction. Generally, the IRS accepts any posted exchange rate that is used consistently. For more information on exchange rates, see Foreign Currency and Currency Exchange Rates.
To ensure tax payments are credited promptly, the IRS urges taxpayers to consider the speed and convenience of paying their U.S. tax obligation electronically. The fastest and easiest way to do that is via their IRS Online Account, IRS Direct Pay and the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS). These and other electronic payment options are available at IRS.gov/payments.
Taxpayers who relinquished their U.S. citizenship or ceased to be lawful permanent residents of the U.S. during 2022 must file a dual-status alien tax return and attach Form 8854, Initial and Annual Expatriation Statement. A copy of Form 8854 must also be filed with the IRS by the due date of the tax return (including extensions). See the instructions for this formPDF and Notice 2009-85, Guidance for Expatriates Under Section 877A, for further details.
Taxpayers who can’t meet the June 15 due date can request an automatic six-month extension by filing Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return. The IRS encourages anyone needing the additional time to make their request electronically. Several electronic options are available at IRS.gov/extensions.
Businesses that need more time must file Form 7004, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File Certain Business Income Tax, Information and Other Returns.
Members of the military stationed abroad or in a combat zone during tax filing season may qualify for an additional extension of at least 180 days to file and pay taxes. More information, like who qualifies, can be found by reading Extension of Deadline – Combat Zone Service Q&As.
Spouses of individuals who served in a combat zone or contingency operation are generally entitled to the same deadline extensions with some exceptions. Extension details and more military tax information is available in IRS Publication 3, Armed Forces’ Tax Guide.
