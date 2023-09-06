When Does ‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ Come Out on Amazon? Release Date, Release Time, and How to Watch – Decider









Red, White and Royal Blue is releasing on Amazon Prime this weekend, which means fans finally get to see the son of the fictional American president kiss the Prince of Wales.

Directed by Matthew Lopez, the movie is based on the best-selling 2019 romance novel written by Casey McQuiston. Taylor Zakhar Perez stars as Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son who just can’t stand his professional rival, the British prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). It’s pretty much your classic enemies-to-friends-to-lovers tale, with a little bit of fake friendship thrown in. Fan-fiction lovers definitely know where this one is headed.

Fans have been waiting for this movie adaptation for years, so without further ado, here’s how to watch the Red, White and Royal Blue movie, including the Red, White and Royal Blue release date and the Red, White and Royal Blue release time.

The Red, White and Royal Blue movie will be released on streaming on Friday, August 11, on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will be free to all Amazon Prime subscribers. That said, depending on where you live, you may be able to watch the movie on Thursday, August 10. Read on to find out more.

The Red, White and Royal Blue release time is 12 a.m. GMT on the morning of Friday, August 11. That means if you live in the U.S., you will likely be able to watch the movie on Amazon Prime on Thursday night, as early as 8 p.m. Eastern Time, if you live on the East Coast. (And that means if you live on the West Coast, you’ll be able to watch it as early as 5 p.m. Pacific Time.)

The Amazon title releases are not always consistent, so if you don’t see the movie right away, keep checking back throughout the evening.

The Red, White and Royal Blue movie will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime beginning on Friday, August 11. You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription in order to watch the movie, or a login from a friend.

Red, White and Royal Blue is not on Netflix, nor will it ever be on Netflix. Red, White and Royal Blue is an Amazon original movie, and will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in perpetuity.

Red, White and Royal Blue will not be playing in theaters. Though some lucky fans were able to attend a special screening, the Red, White and Royal Blue movie is not getting a theatrical release. It will only be streaming on Amazon Prime Video, for Amazon Prime subscribers.

