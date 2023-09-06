Verizon announces changes to Consumer Group Leadership – Verizon News









NEW YORK, N.Y. — Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today announced that Manon Brouillette, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, has stepped down from the role she has held since January 2022.

Verizon Consumer Group was formed in January 2019 in an organizational transformation designed along customer-facing functions instead of its traditional technology-silo structure. Along with Verizon Business Group, Verizon’s Consumer Group is delivering new, best-in-class customer experiences on Verizon’s leading 4G, 5G and fiber optic networks.

Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg, who has assumed responsibility for leading the Consumer Group in addition to his day-to-day responsibilities said, “We thank Manon for her service to our customers and her contribution to Verizon Consumer Group. My immediate focus for the Consumer Group will be on driving a closer consistency between the top quality network product we’re bringing to market and the operational results we’re producing.”

