T-Mobile opens new store in Sumiton | News | mountaineagle.com – Daily Mountain Eagle



Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 1:48 am

This screenshot from T-Mobile’s website shows some of the coverage in the Walker County area. The cell service giant opened a store Friday in Sumiton as it seeks to increase its market share.

SUMITON – T-Mobile is opening up a store in Walker County under its overall brand to grab a larger share of the cell service market in the county.

Metro by T-Mobile, a brand owned by T-Mobile US, is an American prepaid virtual wireless service provider that has a store in Jasper. T-Mobile US is reported to be the third-largest wireless carrier in the United States, with 113.6 million subscribers at the end of fourth quarter of 2022.

A soft opening for the new Sumiton store was held on Friday, Aug. 4, but a grand opening is planned at a future date, said manager David Moryoussef.

The store is located near Bevill State Community College and Sumiton Christian School, at 957 Highway 78.

Five people will be employed at the store.

“Honestly, we’re just trying to get out into the rural areas. We’ve had a push for the past two years of really getting invested in rural communities and getting our service out into these areas where most are unserviced areas up until now,” Moryoussef said. “For the past two years, it has been one of the biggest pushes for the company as a whole.”

Twenty stores have been opened outside of the Birmingham area as part of that push – all of which have been in rural areas, he said.

Walker County is a good fit for that game plan, as the company – which offers 5G service in many parts of the county – is underrepresented in the county.

“I think only 6 percent of customers are able to take advantage of the network now. Our goal is to bump that up to upwards of 20 or more percent.”

The county is covered by the service, and one can check the coverage area at t-mobile.com. One can also benefit from a detailed coverage analysis in the Sumiton store, he said.

Phones and home internet access would also be offered. “For a lot of customers who have to depend on satellite internet, this is a huge option for them now that is available,” he said.

“Really our main focus is just giving the customers exactly what they need, no more or less. We focus on giving really good customer service. Cell phones can be kind of a complicated thing with a lot of details. It is a lot for a certain person to really understand everything that they need to handle. So that is where we kind of come in and help explain everything they need to understand about how their phones work and what they need to know before they make a purchase.”

The store also plans to be involved with community events, Moryoussef said.

T-Mobile will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and then noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The phone number for the Sumiton store is 659-222-1880.










