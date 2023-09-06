PUBG New State (Mobile) APK shows up on TapTap, authenticity not confirmed by developers – Sportskeeda









PUBG New State has been the talk of the town since the pre-registration period began. Discussions have intensified with the release of the launch trailer and confirmation of the release date.

As announced previously, there will be a Technical Test before the release, and it is already underway. Players have found it difficult to control their excitement after watching their favorite streamers play the Technical Test of PUBG New State. As a result, many have resorted to third-party stores and APK files to get the game on their devices.

TapTap is a third-party mobile game-sharing community, and PUBG New State’s APK has surfaced on the platform. Even though the APK might be working, players are advised to refrain from downloading the APK of the game on their device because the developers have not yet verified its authenticity.

Another thing that should be noted is that the game’s final release is yet to take place, and the files are only for the installation of the Technical Test, which commenced recently. Moreover, the test is scheduled to end within a few hours, and no progress will be carried over.

Gamers are advised to wait until the official release of PUBG New State on 11 November before downloading any of the files onto their mobile devices.

According to the official FAQ on the website, the PUBG New State Technical Test will only be available to the users who were selected for the Second Alpha Test of the game in August this year. Furthermore, it is only available for selected regions and there are specific device specifications as well.

This test had commenced on 29 October 2021 at 04:00 am (UTC +0) and will conclude on 30 October at 2:00 pm (UTC +0).

