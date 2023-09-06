How to change your iPhone's wallpaper in iOS 16 – TrustedReviews









Here is the simplest way to change the wallpaper on an iPhone running iOS 16.

Apple introduced the iOS 16 update alongside myriad new features. Users can now add widgets to their lock screens, isolate and lift an image from a photo and translate text directly from pictures in their photo library.

A lot of these features are exclusive to iOS 16 and cannot be done on an iPhone running iOS 15, meaning that you will have to update the operating system. This can be done on any iPhone released after the iPhone 8 and can be accessed via Software Update in Settings.

If you want to find out how to change your wallpaper on an iPhone running iOS 16 or later, make sure to keep reading.

Unlock your iPhone and open the Settings app.

Scroll down and click on the Wallpaper button.

Press the Add New Wallpaper button.

From the page presented, choose the new wallpaper you want to use. You have the choice of several wallpapers developed by Apple, or you can choose a photo from your own photo library instead.

Once you have set your new wallpaper, press the small Add button in the top right-hand corner. You also have the option of customising your wallpaper by adding widgets and changing the font style.

When you’re happy, press Set as Wallpaper Pair to set this as your new wallpaper.

Yes, you can. You can choose to have your favourite photos on rotation as your background, and you can also set specific wallpapers for both your lock screen and home screen.

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

