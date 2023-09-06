ZTE has shared teaser images on Weibo, confirming plans to introduce new hardware this Wednesday. As we have already discussed, one of the devices up for release is the AxonPad 5G. Additionally, ZTE will present the Axon 40 Ultra, which will not be a facsimile of the Nubia Z50 Ultra.
Instead, the Axon 50 Ultra appears to be a step backwards in design from the Nubia Z50 Ultra and the Axon 40 Ultra. Specifically, the Axon 50 Ultra will lack an in-display front-facing camera. For some reason, the Axon 50 Ultra will feature a punch-hole display for its front-facing camera. Likewise, the Axon 50 Ultra has comparatively thick top and bottom display bezels.
Still, the Axon 50 Ultra will have a curved display and flat horizontal edges, mirroring the Nubia Z50 Ultra and Axon 40 Ultra. Moreover, the Axon 50 Ultra is said to contain a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 135 W fast charging. Furthermore, the handset will offer two-way satellite communications, which Huawei has also recently introduced with the P60 series and the Watch Ultimate. The feature is linked to BeiDou satellites though, meaning that is likely to remain a Chinese exclusive if the Axon 50 Ultra receives a global release.
Purchase the Google Pixel Buds Pro on Amazon
ZTE via @TECHNOL0GYINFO (1) (2)
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Home Latest News ZTE Axon 50 Ultra teased as new flagship smartphone – Notebookcheck.net