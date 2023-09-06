Bitcoin Price Prediction – Forbes Advisor Australia – Forbes









The journalists on the editorial team at Forbes Advisor Australia base their research and opinions on objective, independent information-gathering.

When covering investment and personal finance stories, we aim to inform our readers rather than recommend specific financial product or asset classes. While we may highlight certain positives of a financial product or asset class, there is no guarantee that readers will benefit from the product or investment approach and may, in fact, make a loss if they acquire the product or adopt the approach.

To the extent any recommendations or statements of opinion or fact made in a story may constitute financial advice, they constitute general information and not personal financial advice in any form. As such, any recommendations or statements do not take into account the financial circumstances, investment objectives, tax implications, or any specific requirements of readers.

Readers of our stories should not act on any recommendation without first taking appropriate steps to verify the information in the stories consulting their independent financial adviser in order to ascertain whether the recommendation (if any) is appropriate, having regard to their investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs. Providing access to our stories should not be construed as investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any security or product, or to engage in or refrain from engaging in any transaction by Forbes Advisor Australia. In comparing various financial products and services, we are unable to compare every provider in the market so our rankings do not constitute a comprehensive review of a particular sector. While we do go to great lengths to ensure our ranking criteria matches the concerns of consumers, we cannot guarantee that every relevant feature of a financial product will be reviewed. We make every effort to provide accurate and up-to-date information. However, Forbes Advisor Australia cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of this website. Forbes Advisor Australia accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in our stories or any other information made available to a person, nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information.

Published: Jul 27, 2023, 11:30am

Edited By

Edited By

Since its inception in 2009, bitcoin, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, has attracted the attention of fans, investors, scammers, and, more recently, regulators.

For many of its acolytes, it’s not just a new form of currency but a groundbreaking technology that introduced the world to the concept of decentralisation and established the bedrock for an entirely new type of economy— the cryptocurrency market. For others, it was a way to make a quick buck, and while some of these early investors did manage to join the coterie of bitcoin millionaires, many more lost hundreds or even thousands of dollars trying to predict its price movements



Bitcoin, known for its volatility, has been the subject of many price predictions that sometimes seem quite extreme.

Some of the industry’s most prominent figures have offered predictions that underscore Bitcoin’s potential. Notably, Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, predicted that bitcoin could reach an astounding $1.48 million by 2030. Senior Analyst Nicholas Sciberras from Collective Shift points out that this prediction reflects bitcoin’s meteoric rise.

“One of the biggest bulls, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, believes bitcoin is heading not just to $1 million but to $1.48 million by 2030. It’s difficult to put any price target out there, as the sky could become the limit depending on the level of adoption and external factors in the market.”

Bitcoin has indeed come a long way since its first recorded price when it was worth less than a cent. One bitcoin is now worth roughly $45,000. The idea that bitcoin could one day be worth a million dollars per unit, as Sciberras points out, “really shows how far we’ve come”. However, bitcoin’s journey is far from over, and while meteoric highs are possible, so too are catastrophic lows.

Bitcoin’s journey from being a virtually unknown digital asset to the most valuable crypto coin by market capitalisation has been nothing short of spectacular. It all started in 2009, with the release of the Bitcoin white paper by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto. Back then, bitcoin was valued at less than a cent, a far cry from the heights it would later achieve.

The early years of bitcoin were marked by steady growth, punctuated by periods of rapid price appreciation, known as ‘bull runs’. However, there were also periods of uncertainty, as Sciberras points out. “During 2014-17 we saw many bitcoin ‘forks’ proposed that split the bitcoin community.” Hard forks are changes to the underlying ‘rules of the game’.

These forks represented crucial junctures in bitcoin’s history, with various factions in the community attempting to change Bitcoin’s direction. Despite contentious debates, bitcoin has persisted in its current format. As Sciberras explains: “Bitcoin surviving these attempts to change it is a core contributor to where BTC is now, increasing its confidence and resilience. It has weathered many storms and attempts to change it, with Bitcoin forks now a distant memory, combining for less than 1% of bitcoin’s total market cap.”

One of the biggest bulls, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, believes bitcoin is heading not just to $1 million but to $1.48 million by 2030

One of the biggest bulls, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, believes bitcoin is heading not just to $1 million but to $1.48 million by 2030

Another defining feature of bitcoin’s price history is the halving event, which happens roughly every four years. During this event, the rate at which new bitcoins are created is halved. “Bitcoin’s halving is perhaps the most important thing that drastically impacts price. The halving happens roughly every four years, reducing the rate at which new coins are created. We’ve seen bitcoin’s price significantly increase a year before the halving and a year after. The bitcoin market cycle lives on and is a core driver of price action,” Sciberras says.

Indeed, the halving has historically been a catalyst for significant price appreciation, with each cycle bringing bitcoin to new all-time highs.

Just recently, we have also seen multiple big name institutions show significant interest in Bitcoin. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with over $9 trillion worth of assets under management, recently filed to start a exchange traded fund (ETF) specifically for BTC. While it has not been approved, even this application is a major step forward in legitimising crypto assets in the eyes of institutions.

These historical events provide valuable context for understanding bitcoin’s potential trajectory as we look to the future.

Bitcoin’s performance in 2023 depends on a variety of bullish and bearish factors. Numerous elements, such as institutional adoption, regulatory changes, technical advancements, macroeconomic trends, and more influence the intricate dynamics of the bitcoin market.

Among the bearish factors, we have notable events involving significant quantities of bitcoin that could enter the market at any time. Sciberras notes: “Mt Gox creditors will finally receive their stolen bitcoin this year after nearly 10 years (roughly 138,000 BTC, equalling around $US3 billion). More sell pressure could come from the US government. It has started to sell bitcoins seized in March, with (roughly) $US1.2 billion worth of bitcoins still to sell.”

These events could lead to an influx of bitcoin in the market, potentially putting downward pressure on the price if the demand doesn’t match the sudden increase in supply.

There remain some areas of weakness in the crypto industry that could still lead to further catastrophes, as was seen in 2022. One major item of contention is the current civil enforcement action that has been filed against CZ and crypto exchange Binance by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). “We must also acknowledge the possible risks in the broader crypto market. There are still potential downside catalysts if Binance and it’s CEO is charged or if the flush-out of crypto companies or collapses is not yet over,” says Sciberras.

On the bullish side, Sciberras points out a potential catalyst for bitcoin’s price rise: the return of bitcoin payments by Tesla. As he puts it, “CEO Elon Musk said he would bring back BTC payments once bitcoin hits 50% renewable energy sources. It could spark some positive price action.” Given Musk’s influence and Tesla’s standing in the market, such a move could indeed drive a new wave of interest and adoption, possibly pushing bitcoin’s price upwards.

A halt in rising interest rates, and a subsequent return to lower interest rate levels, would also be a significant bullish catalyst for BTC. Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin could offer an attractive place for investors to park capital in this situation due to its perceived hedge against traditional financial systems and increasing scarcity as the halving approaches in 2024.

The interest from institutions, like BlackRock, in starting a BTC ETF is also a huge potential catalyst for Bitcoin if one were to get approved. There are multiple applications pending with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and there is only a limited amount of time that they are permitted before a decision needs to be made.

That deadline is approaching for several applications, so investors should keep an eye out for any news.

When it comes to predicting the future of bitcoin, there are two potential outcomes to consider: the bull case and the bear case.

Sciberras paints a compelling bullish picture for bitcoin.

“There are serious issues in the global economy, with the US facing a banking crisis and growing debt obligations,” he notes.

“If the US chooses to fix this by issuing more currency and expanding the money supply, we could be in a situation where the USD is devalued. In this scenario, bitcoin’s role as a known, fair and resilient asset with a fixed supply where the “rules of the game” are not easily changed, could become attractive.”

He further highlights the increased demand for block space on bitcoin’s network due to recent innovations such as ordinals and BRC 20 tokens. The higher demand, utility, and fees for miners could help alleviate concerns over bitcoin’s long-term security budget. Just recently, in May 2023, a bitcoin block, in which miner revenue from transaction fees exceeded the block subsidy was mined for the first time since December 2017.

The future could also see bitcoin becoming more of a payment method, with increased lightning network development from Strike, Lightspark, MicroStrategy, and Spiral. “If bitcoin can continue making processes and adoption in the payment front, it could increase its overall utility and become more ‘money’ like—helping it reach those lofty price targets,” Sciberras states.

Moreover, he points out bitcoin’s increasing adoption as an alternative asset in traditional finance, with a growing acceptance of bitcoin by major institutions. He adds: “None can be more endorsing than the oldest bank in America (BNY Mellon) rolling out its Digital Asset Custody Platform, citing bitcoin is ‘here to stay’.” He also mentions potential regulatory clarity as a boost for bitcoin’s future.

The interest from the world’s largest asset managers is no doubt a bullish sign for BTC. Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, called Bitcoin “digital gold” in a recent interview. This interest is almost like a stamp of approval, which could, in and of itself, lead to a massive inflow of investors into the digital asset market.

However, every investment comes with its potential downsides, and bitcoin is no exception. Sciberras outlines a few scenarios that could potentially depress bitcoin’s price.

“There are concerns over bitcoin’s long-term security, given the block reward will continue to decrease, possibly threatening security,” he cautions. Additionally, short-term sell pressure could also negatively impact bitcoin’s price.

Environmental and political impacts are another concern. Sciberras states: “There are continued attacks on bitcoin’s environmental impacts, with the White House proposing a tax of up to 30% on bitcoin miners in the US.” Similarly, if bitcoin continues to be criticised due to its energy consumption, it could threaten its price action.

If the SEC decides to deny all current applications for a BTC ETF could also lead to a sell-off in the short term, as many investors may view this as a sign that an ETF will never be approved for bitcoin.

Finally, a swing in sentiment against bitcoin and cryptocurrency by governments could decrease prices. “The US is becoming incredibly hostile towards cryptocurrency and bitcoin,” Sciberras says.

“If this continues, it could decrease crypto prices.” Additionally, if bitcoin threatens countries’ monopoly on money due to widespread adoption, governments could move to restrict it.

While the future of bitcoin is anything but certain, it’s clear that a variety of factors could significantly influence its trajectory. Both the bullish and bearish scenarios have their merits and potential pitfalls, and only time will tell which prevails.

Investing in bitcoin comes with its share of rewards and risks, and understanding these is key to making an informed decision. As Sciberras puts it: “Investing in bitcoin isn’t a straightforward ‘yes’ or ‘no’. It depends on many factors, including the global economic climate, regulatory landscape, technological developments and your own personal situation.”

In scenarios where there is large-scale money printing or loosening of monetary policy by the US and other nations, bitcoin could fare well. Sciberras explains: “bitcoin was created as an alternative to the current system during the 2008 GFC. If we return to these conditions, bitcoin could perform well in such an environment.”

Bitcoin’s halving, a preprogrammed event that decreases the reward for mining new blocks, could potentially drive prices higher, as it has done in previous cycles. With the next halving fast approaching in April 2024, there is a significant catalyst for positive price action which investors should be aware of. “If bitcoin follows a similar trend to past market cycles, the upcoming halving could drive prices higher as the market adjusts to the new decreased block reward,” says Sciberras.

The continued development of scalability solutions such as the lightning network could also boost bitcoin’s value. Sciberras believes that “if we see businesses creating Lightning Network or Bitcoin-focused products, we could see an expansion of its use as payment, increasing adoption and possibly price.”

The approval of one of the current pending BTC ETF applications from the likes of BlackRock could lead to immediate, significant for bitcoin as investors would see this as a green light from regulators. An approved ETF would also make it significantly easier for investors to gain access to bitcoin, likely leading to significant inflows from investors who were previously unable to buy.

However, bitcoin’s future isn’t without potential hurdles. “If bitcoin continues to be (targeted) by governments and its energy consumption is further politicised, then it could put pressure on bitcoin’s long-term sustainability,” warns Sciberras.

One of the significant long-term concerns for bitcoin is its security in the face of a decreasing block reward. “If there is lacklustre adoption and demand for Bitcoin or fee revenue is inadequate to incentivise miners to upgrade their hardware and mine new (less) bitcoins, security could decrease and threaten the network.” While this is unlikely to be an issue in the next decade, it does remain an unanswered question for Bitcoin’s future in the long term.”

Sciberras reminds us of an often overlooked possibility: “Bitcoin can go to zero, just like any innovation surpassed by a newer incumbent or a combination of the above, reducing trust, accessibility, or demand for bitcoin.”

While bitcoin holds considerable potential, it also comes with significant risks. Investors should carefully consider their risk tolerance and investment goals before diving into the world of bitcoin. As with all investments, it’s wise to do your own research and, if possible, consult with a financial advisor.

This article is not an endorsement of any particular cryptocurrency, broker or exchange nor does it constitute a recommendation of cryptocurrency as an investment class.

Predicting the exact price of bitcoin in the future can be a challenging task due to the inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies and the range of catalysts that could make both positive and negative impacts on price.

Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, is a prominent bitcoin bull and believes that the price of bitcoin could reach as high as $1.48 million by 2030, given the right conditions. If we take that prediction and work backwards, it is conceivable that Bitcoin could reach somewhere in the vicinity of $150,000 to $200,000 by 2025, assuming a steady and consistent growth rate.

However, it’s crucial to note that this is merely a prediction and not a guarantee. There are a range of other potential scenarios that could result in bitcoin trading for a much lower price than Wood’s bullish prediction.

Many investors view bitcoin as a good long-term investment due to its potential for high returns, its growing acceptance as a form of payment, and its potential role as a hedge against traditional financial market volatility.

Cathie Wood, for instance, views bitcoin as a disruptive technology with substantial potential for growth. Larry Fink recently described BTC as “digital gold”. Both of these remarks are significant when made by some of the largest asset managers in the world.

However, it’s essential to note that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and speculative investments. Therefore, they may not be suitable for everyone, and potential investors should carefully consider their risk tolerance and financial circumstances before investing. Diversification, thorough research, and possibly consulting with a financial advisor are good strategies when considering an investment in bitcoin.

Assuming the current price of bitcoin at $US26,164.58 as of May 25th, 2023, $100 would buy approximately 0.00382 bitcoin.

If we take Cathie Wood’s prediction of Bitcoin reaching $1.48 million by 2030, then that 0.00382 bitcoin would be worth around $5,654. This would be a return of over 5,600% on initial investment.

However, keep in mind that this is a speculative prediction and actual future values may be significantly different. As with all investments, bitcoin comes with inherent risks and the possibility of losing your initial investment is always possible. Be sure to do your own research and possibly consult with a financial advisor before deciding to invest.

Buying bitcoin can be quite straightforward. Here are the steps to do so:

As of July 27 2023, one Bitcoin is currently valued at $US 29,400. However, it’s important to note that the price of Bitcoin can fluctuate rapidly due to its volatile nature. It is always advised to check the current price on a reliable cryptocurrency exchange, or marketplace aggregator such as CoinMarketCap, before making any decisions related to investing in Bitcoin.

Patrick McGimpsey is a freelance writer passionate about crypto and its impact on the financial world. Currently working as the content lead for Australian startup CryptoTaxCalculator, Patrick has also covered the crypto industry for Canstar and The Chainsaw. Patrick has over seven years of experience in the crypto space and has previously shared his knowledge with the AML and fraud departments of Australian financial Institutions.

source







