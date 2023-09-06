Google And Microsoft Respond To ChatGPT…And Other Small Business Tech News This Week – Forbes









Google logo displayed on a phone screen and Bard sign on Google website displayed on a screen are … [+] seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on February 6, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Here are five things in tech that happened this week and how they affect your business. Did you miss them?

1 – Google shows off more of what its ChatGPT competitor Bard can do.

Next-level internet search functions were presented on a livestream in Paris on Wednesday. Bard – Google’s answer to Microsoft’s OpenAI’s ChatGPT – was demonstrated by Prabhakar Raghavan, Senior VP at Google. Using the example of buying an electric car, Raghavan demonstrated how Bard can help users narrow down choices by offering comprehensive information, such as “the pros and cons” of electric cars. Google CEO Sundar Pichai indicated that Bard is being developed with artificial intelligence—but it would require vigorous testing. Pichai will also require employees to test the technology so programmers can correct any flaws before its official launch. (Source: CNBC)

Why this is important for your business:

This stuff’s for real, folks and you know Google is quaking. ChatGPT is already enormously disrupting the search industry. Could this be the end for Google’s monopoly? Will small businesses actually get some other choices when we want to advertise online?

2—Bing – yes, Bing – just made search interesting again.

Microsoft is leveling-up its search function Bing with artificial intelligence—allowing web users to not only do basic searches but chat with ChatGPT. Execs at Microsoft are excited to show off Bing’s A.I. capabilities. Microsoft has focused its efforts to being a viable competitor of Google since 2019 when it first invested in Open AI – $10 billion according to reports. Bing is being used by a small group of testers but will become more widely available. An example that was cited – searching for a vegetarian dinner menu where Bing will not only list menu items—that will appear on the left side of the user’s screen—it can write up a grocery list by isle and amounts needed for a certain number of people. (Source: New York Times)

Why this is important for your business:

Microsoft has been trying to compete with Google in the search business for years. ChatGPT is now levelling the playing field. Like I mentioned above, this could be a huge benefit to small businesses as Microsoft and hopefully others using ChatGPT’s conversational AI will be able to offer alternative online advertising and search options for us.

3 – Apple expands testing of ‘buy now, pay later’ service to retail employees.

Apple Pay Later – a service that gives customers the option of installment payments for purchases – is being tested according to employees of the company. Mark Gurman reported the service was announced to their customer-base last summer while technical issues prevented a fall 2022 roll out for the iOS 16. Apple has tested the service with corporate employees and is working to launch a buy now, pay later feature this year Bloomberg indicated. (Source: Bloomberg)

Why this is important for your business:

If I was running a smaller BNPL service I’d be very concerned ty this. For small businesses it wouldn’t surprise me to see Apple’s BNPL become our primary platform for this type of financing. Soon, of course, to be followed by Google, right?

4 – Cyber Insurance—a must-have for small business.

Cyber-attacks are becoming more sophisticated. Small businesses must be equally aggressive in defending against ransomware. “You need security experts to respond in the most effective way possible,” Jason Rebholz – CISO at Corvus Insurance – said on the issue of increasing ransomware attacks. (Source: Info Security)

Why this is important for your business:

According to the Info Security piece, although these security threats are escalating – in a 2021 survey CNBC showed that only a quarter of small businesses said they had cyber insurance. One solution currently on the market is Guardz – a company that services small businesses in defending against cyber threats. Dor Eisner, the company’s CEO – feels cyber insurance will be industry standard in the next decade.

5— Shipt announces accelerator program to boost local small business growth in five cities

Shipt is exemplifying its community-focused initiatives through LadderUp —a program designed to help small businesses compete and thrive in the marketplace. Specifically focused on LBGTQ+ and people of color—Shipt is investing its time and efforts by providing assistance to help these demographics elevate their presence and “build up their capabilities to create healthier, more resilient and equitable communities,” the company stated. (Source: Cision PR Newswire)

Why this is important for your business:

The goal of LadderUp is to equip small business owners with knowledge and insight to compete in today’s environment. Shopify announced it will partner with Shipt. Applications are open now in five cities: Atlanta; Birmingham, AL; Detroit; Houston; and Washington, D.C

source







