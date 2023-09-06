The Wheel of Time Season 2: Sneak peek, release date – About Amazon









Prime Video is pulling back the curtain on “The Trollocs,” menacing monsters from the Amazon Original series, The Wheel of Time.

These fearsome foot soldiers of the Dark One’s army were first introduced in The Eye of the World, the first novel in Robert Jordan’s best-selling Wheel of Time book series. Insatiable and bloodthirsty killing machines who exist to do the bidding of the Dark One and his key lieutenants, the Trollocs are genetically engineered super-soldiers who are a terrifying fusion of human and animal, and can take the shape of boars, bears, hawks, and other aggressive creatures.

In last week’s sneak peek of the Season Two cold open, which was based on the iconic ‘Darkfriend Social’ scene from Jordan’s second book, The Great Hunt, three vicious Trollocs were hypnotically tamed by one of the series key villains, played by actor Fares Fares.

The new behind-the-scenes featurette, “Terror of the Trollocs,” which was just released by Prime Video, features series star and co-executive producer Rosamund Pike, executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins, executive producer Mike Weber, executive producer and writer Justine Juel Gillmer, and makeup effects designer Nick Dudman in previously recorded interviews, as they unveil some of the meticulous artistry and technology that have birthed these brutal beasts, which are a convergence of practical prosthetics and cutting-edge visual effects. As one observation in the piece relates, the grisly Trollocs are “nightmare fuel.”

The featurette also provides a rare glimpse behind the scenes of the pulse-pounding stunts that contribute to crafting the series’ intense battle scenes with the Trollocs, offering a preview of the impending collision between light and shadow this season.

Season Two of The Wheel of Time will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, with the first three new episodes debuting on September 1. The second season was filmed in the Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy, and stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, I Care a Lot) as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski (Gran Turismo) as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn (Rogue Heroes) as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) as Elayne Trakand.

