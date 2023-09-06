PS5 Pro: Everything We Know So Far – DealNTech









Mehtab Ansari Opinion

The PS5 is an excellent console from Sony, and the upcoming PS5 Pro will succeed. Fans and gamers alike are excited to see what new features and improvements the new console will bring. In this article, we will take a look at everything we know so far about the PS5 Pro. We will discuss its release date, design, features, and price. So, let’s get started.

Before we talk about the release date, let’s first see if there will be a PS5 Pro. In the last generation, Sony released the PS4 and PS4 Pro. Based on this, there is a high chance that we will see a PS5 Pro release very soon.

Now let’s get to the release date. As of now, Sony has not officially announced a release date for the PS5 Pro. However, we can predict when the new console will be released based on Sony’s previous release patterns.

For instance, the PS4 was released in 2013, and 3 years later, in 2016, the PS4 Pro was announced. Following this pattern, the PS5 Pro should be released in late 2023. This is based on the fact that the original PS5 was released in November 2020.

Rumour 1: This prediction is further strengthened by a leak shared by the Polish website PPE, where they shared the images from a TCL event. The photos confirm that the PlayStation 5 Pro will launch in late 2023 or early 2024. However, TCL could also be predicting just like us. Nevertheless, we should see the PS5 Pro by the end of this year or early 2024.

Rumour 2: As per Phonandroid, PS5 Pro, with a liquid cooling system and a new AMD chip, may hit the markets as early as April 2023. It could be announced at the State of Play event.

Now, let’s come to the design and features of the upcoming Pro console. As with the release date, there is little to no information on how the PlayStation 5 Pro will look and what features it will pack. However, we can expect the following:

The PS5 Pro will mostly have a similar design to the original PS5, with a sleek, futuristic look and a white and black colour scheme. And due to the upgraded performance, the size could also be larger. However, some rumours are against this and claim that the PS5 Pro may be slightly smaller than the original PS5. Regardless, we expect no significant changes in the design other than the nominal size and weight difference.

Under the hood, the PS5 Pro is set to pack a more powerful CPU, allowing for faster and smoother performance and advanced features such as high FPS 4K and 8K gaming. Sony generally uses the latest custom-made AMD CPUs in the PlayStation.

If Sony follows the trend, we should see one of the CPUs from the AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 series. These CPUs are based on a 5nm fabrication process and support the latest DDR5 memory interface and PCIe 5.0 storage. These chips are sure to improve the CPU performance of the PS5 Pro dramatically.

The PS5 Pro is also expected to feature a more powerful GPU than the original PS5. This will enable the console to run games at higher resolutions and with more detailed graphics. The exact GPU is unknown, but we can expect to see AMD’s RDNA 3 GPU in the PS5 Pro. The

Thanks to the new CPU, the PS5 Pro should feature faster and more efficient storage than the original PS5. This will allow for faster game loading times and more seamless gameplay. We can also expect an increase in the storage size, from 825GB or so to maybe 1TB.

The PS5 does support 8K gaming, but it’s not very impressive due to the extreme supersampling. Also, 4K @ 60FPS did not work in most games. With the PS5 Pro, we expect Sony to fix all these problems and give us proper 8K support with at least 60FPS. And obviously, adequate support for 4K @ 60FPS across all games.

Sony has not officially announced the price of the PS5 Pro. However, it is expected to be higher than the original PS5 due to its more advanced features and improved performance. The credit for the price increase also goes to inflation and the ongoing global chip shortage.

While the PS4 and the PS4 Pro were launched at the same price, the PS5 Pro might see a $50 price bump. For instance, the PS5 was launched at $499. However, the PS5 Pro is expected to be priced at $549.

In conclusion, the PS5 Pro will be a fantastic upgrade to the current PS5, offering new performance levels and high-resolution gaming. The PlayStation 5 Pro will impress and captivate gamers with its improved performance. The release date of the PS5 Pro may be uncertain, but one thing is for sure: its arrival will be highly-anticipated and worth the wait. What are your thoughts on the PS5 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.







