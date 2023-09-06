VC Spectra's Meteoric Rise: Beating Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche … – The Merkle Hash









You must have heard about the well-established Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX), and Filecoin (FIL). But what about VC Spectra (SPCT?

VC Spectra is a recent development in the crypto industry that, although in presale, is causing big waves on the market. It has already raised $2.4 million and expects an overall surge of 900%. So, let’s find out more about this revolutionary crypto project!

>>BUY SPECTRA TOKENS NOW<<

Two weeks ago, Chainlink launched its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) on Avalanche, Ethereum, Optimism, and Polygon mainnets. Due to this, Chainlink (LINK) became part of a bullish run and recorded a 14.93% growth.

Unfortunately, Chainlink (LINK) encountered massive pressure a few days later because of the development. On top of that, Chainlink (LINK) failed to surpass its resistance level of $8.50, so it’s still on a downward trajectory. Over the last week, Chainlink (LINK) has recorded an 8.60% decrease. However, there seems to be a minor improvement.

Currently, Chainlink (LINK) costs $7.20 after its price dropped by 1.05%. This is because investors doubt its possibility to surpass the resistance level, and the coin is losing volume. More precisely, Chainlink (LINK) lost 21.96% trading volume in the last 24 hours.

But experts are pretty optimistic about this coin, as they see this decrease as a better one compared to the previous week. Therefore, they claim that if Chainlink (LINK) continues like this, it will explode over $8.50 and stay bullish for a while.

Avalanche (AVAX) developed an AI chatbot in July, putting it on a bullish run. More precisely, this development helped investors learn about the ecosystem of Avalanche (AVAX) and improved their investing journey.

However, over the last seven days, Avalanche (AVAX) lost some of its value. This happened because it announced Avalanche (AVAX) Vista, which put much pressure on the coin. This $50 million initiative assists you in investing in real-world asset tokenization.

Luckily, it seems that people have started to accept this development. Due to this, Avalanche (AVAX) is now up by 0.41% and costs 12.54%. Also, the market cap of Avalanche (AVAX) has increased by 0.41%, currently standing at $4.3 million.

According to analysts, Avalanche (AVAX) has great potential to remain bullish. It only needs a bit more time for the pressure to decrease.

Filecoin (FIL) partnered with Lockheed Martin to develop a program to help it send the Interplanetary File System into space. Unfortunately, this put Filecoin (FIL) on a bullish run only for a while.

Shortly after this, the crypto market was affected by negative factors that impacted Filecoin (FIL) drastically. More precisely, Filecoin (FIL) declined by 11.86% during the last month. Consequently, the trading volume of Filecoin (FIL) was also down, representing investors’ uncertainty about Filecoin (FIL).

Unfortunately, Filecoin (FIL) is still bearish. Last week, Filecoin (FIL) didn’t surpass its resistance level of $6.50 and fell to $4.30. The main reason for this was the high volatility and drastic price fluctuations because of Bitcoin and Ethereum negative price movement. As a result, Filecoin (FIL) now decreased by 1.13% and cost $4.13.

But experts are still optimistic about Filecoin (FIL) and claim that once the market improves, Filecoin (FIL) will surpass its resistance zone and rebound.

VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized hedge fund with many perks for investors. It runs on trustless and transparent blockchain infrastructure. In addition, VC Spectra (SPCT) provides dividends and buybacks from investments’ profits, access to ICOs and complete voting rights, peer-to-peer trading, and asset management without intermediaries.

What’s more, VC Spectra offers investment opportunities with high potential as it carefully evaluates various crypto projects. In other words, VC Spectra (SPCT) utilizes algorithmic and systematic trading strategies that help it make informed decisions.

In addition, VC Spectra (SPCT) comes with SPCT tokens, which have already helped it raise $2.4 million. SPCT tokens are BRC-20 standard ones that allow exchanging, decentralized trading, paying transaction fees, and managing your assets.

Recently, SPCT tokens entered Stage 2 of the public presale. Due to this, they increased by 37.5% and currently stand at $0.011. But before the presale ends, they’ll boost by an additional 627%. Furthermore, they need to reach Stage 3.

This will happen when VC Spectra sells another 125 million tokens, after which its tokens will experience a 127.27% surge. As a result, SPCT tokens will cost $0.025. But once the presale ends, SPCT tokens will be available for $0.08 on popular exchanges, so hurry up!

>>BUY SPECTRA TOKENS NOW<<

Find out more about the VC Spectra presale here:

Buy Presale: https://invest.vcspectra.io/login

Website: https://vcspectra.io

Telegram: https://t.me/VCSpectra

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spectravcfund

Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.

Null Transaction PR is a cryptocurrency marketing group responsible for article distribution across a myriad of news sites. If you’re looking to advertise with us, contact us by email at [email protected] or visit our website.













source







