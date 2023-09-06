Best Cryptos Income Strategies with Caged Beasts Coin … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Top 10 crypto portfolio tracking apps in 2023
An increasing number of investors have come to the realization that they can earn money online without actively trading, leading to the surging popularity of passive income strategies. In this article, we will explore three highly popular methods of earning passive income with crypto: Liquidity Pools, Staking, and Referrals. We will specifically focus on Caged Beasts Coin (BEASTS) and its potential to generate substantial returns upon its launch, all while earning passively through its referral system.
PancakeSwap is a popular DeFi exchange built on the Binance Smart Chain. It has gained a large following by providing users with the ability to trade various cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner. The most effective way to earn passive income on PancakeSwap is through its liquidity pool system.
By adding tokens to its liquidity pool, anyone can become a liquidity provider and receive FLIP tokens. These tokens represent their share of the pool and enable them to earn a portion of the trading fees generated by the platform. As an example, users have recently injected liquidity into tokens such as Pepe (PEPE) and Tether (USDT), resulting in highly lucrative payouts. The APY for liquidity pools can be quite attractive, with some pools offering nearly 200% APY!
In the bear market, Ethereum’s DeFi activity has declined, facing competition from its 4% annual staking reward. However, a glimmer of hope lies in the rise of liquid staking derivative tokens, potentially reviving Ethereum’s network. Furthermore, gas consumption by DeFi protocols has dropped, with NFTs taking the largest share. DeFi “blue chips” like Uniswap, MakerDAO, Aave, Compound, Balancer, and SushiSwap have lost 88% of their market capitalization. These tokens have struggled to keep pace with Ethereum during bullish market rallies, and analysts predict that the 4% staking yield will set a new benchmark for token returns!
Caged Beasts Coin (BEASTS) is a new meme coin that truly grasps the power of an irresistible incentive. Through its referral affliction program, users can earn substantial commissions of passive income. By referring new buyers to the platform using a personalized referral code, each user can receive a generous 20% commission based on their token holdings. The commission is rewarded in either USDT, ETH, or BNB. Furthermore, the referred person also receives an additional 20% worth of BEAST tokens for using the referral code. This creates a two-way beneficial system, where both the referrer and the referred person are rewarded for their involvement with Caged Beasts Coin!
There are multiple avenues for earning passive income with cryptocurrencies. PancakeSwap’s liquidity pool fees offer attractive APYs, while Ethereum’s staking model provides opportunities for long-term earnings. On the other hand, Caged Beasts Coin stands out the most with its referral program, offering substantial commissions and benefits for everyone involved. With its enticing earnings potential, BEASTS affiliation program presents a unique and exciting opportunity for anyone looking to earn passive income!
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
