Adam Driver hits out at Netflix and Amazon Prime Video amid Hollywood strike – Marca

Attended 'Ferrari' promotional event in Venice

For several weeks now, Hollywood has been on hold due to a strike by actors and screenwriters.

The Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is trying to secure decent conditions and end some of the most controversial actions made by the production companies.

Many films and series have been affected, with some projects being cancelled.

In the face of this crisis, several people have publicly criticised the AMPTP, and now Adam Driver has spoken out.

The actor, who has participated in streaming projects for Netflix such as ‘A Marriage Story’, is in Venice for the promotion of the movie ‘Ferrari’.

“I’m very happy to be here to support this movie, but also I’m very proud to be here to be a visual representation of a movie that’s not a part of the AMPTP, and to promote the Sag leadership directive – which is an effective tactic – which is the interim agreement,” Driver said.

Apparently, the film has the approval of the actors’ union, as the conditions required by SAG have been met for ‘Ferrari’, and Adam Driver has been allowed to attend the event, where he hit out at the two major streaming platforms.

“Why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International can meet the dream demands of what Sag is asking for but a big company like Netflix and Amazon can’t?” he noted.

“And every time people from Sag support a movie that has agreed to these terms, it just makes it more obvious that these people are willing to support the people they collaborate with, and the others are not.”

For the time being, the strike continues in Hollywood, although there is hope that an agreement can be reached soon.

In the meantime, one of the most anticipated films, ‘Dune 2’, has been forced to postpone its release until 2024.

