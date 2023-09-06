SpaceX: 10 things to know before Falcon 9 launch from Cape … – Florida Today

Space is important to us and that’s why we’re working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.
—
Update: Launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 with the Intelsat 40e satellite and NASA’s TEMPO instrument at 12:30 a.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The first-stage booster successfully landed on a drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean a short time later. Read our full post-launch story here.
SpaceX launch teams are gearing up for another mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Set for liftoff from Launch Complex 40 between 12:29 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. EDT Friday, April 7, a Falcon 9 will boost the Intelsat 40e communications satellite for the Luxembourg-based satellite operator. Also hitching a ride as a hosted payload is NASA’s Tropospheric Emissions Monitoring of Pollution instrument, or TEMPO. This will be the 18th launch from the Space Coast this year.
Look for FLORIDA TODAY’s live launch coverage to begin 90 minutes before liftoff at https://www.floridatoday.com/space/.
Rocket launch schedule:Upcoming Florida launches and landings
NASA’s mission to the moon:Meet the four astronauts flying on Artemis II
For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.
Contact Jamie Groh at JGroh@floridatoday.com and follow her on Twitter at @AlteredJamie.
Home Latest News SpaceX: 10 things to know before Falcon 9 launch from Cape …...