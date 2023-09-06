WhatsApp for iPhone finally gets Picture-in-Picture support for video calls, here's what it means – Business Today









WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Facebook, recently introduced Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support for video calls on its iPhone app. This new feature allows users to continue their video call while browsing other apps or using other features on their iPhones, making it much more convenient to multitask during a call.

Previously, if a WhatsApp user wanted to use other apps while on a video call, they had to exit the call and end the conversation. With PiP support, users can simply tap the home button while on a call, and the video will continue playing in a small window on their screen. They can then switch to other apps or features on their iPhone, while still being able to see and hear their conversation.

The PiP feature is available for both one-on-one and group video calls, making it easier for users to have discussions with multiple people at once. This feature is especially useful for businesses, as it allows them to have video conferences with clients or colleagues while still being able to access their other work-related apps and features.

WhatsApp’s PiP support also works seamlessly with other iOS features, such as Siri and Apple’s Do Not Disturb mode. For example, if a user receives a message while on a video call, Siri will read out the message without interrupting the video call. And if a user activates Do Not Disturb mode during a call, they will still be able to see and hear their conversation in the PiP window.

To use the PiP feature on WhatsApp for iPhone, users need to have a device running the latest version of the app (version 23.3.77), which can be downloaded/updated from the App Store.

