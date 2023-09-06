







No Updates

The Verizon Newsroom greatly values transparency and we’re committed to setting the industry standard for corporate communications. By integrating blockchain technology, we’re able to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication.

Verizon, the network America relies on, will demonstrate the latest 5G innovations to drive Enterprise Intelligence for the healthcare industry at the McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL, April 17-21

Full Transparency

No Updates

BASKING RIDGE, NJ – Verizon Business will showcase its healthcare solutions at HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition (Booth #4048) at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago by demonstrating how 5G, reliable connectivity, collaboration solutions and more can enable the connected hospital of the future.

"At HIMSS, we will be demonstrating our impact partnering with leading healthcare organizations to accelerate and transform how care is delivered," said Scott Lawrence, Senior Vice President Global Solutions, Verizon Business. "Verizon Business, with its core connectivity and security, can power the digital transformation roadmaps of hospitals and health systems who are driving innovation in care coordination, diagnostics, and treatment."

Verizon’s healthcare solutions start with transforming infrastructure to bring together disconnected systems to help make healthcare enterprises operate smarter and more efficiently.

Connected hospital – deploying secure networking and connectivity solutions to support rapid innovation, real-time care decisions and operational efficiency.

Digital front door – delivering new levels of personalization, responsiveness and satisfaction to the care environment—whether by increased mobile access, Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots for website resourcing or enhanced digital experiences.

Care team coordination and collaboration – providing secure networking and connectivity solutions spanning 5G, mobile edge computing, and network-as-a-service (NaaS) solutions to enable faster, more informed point-of-care decisions.

Streamlining virtual care – delivering easy-to-use, patient-friendly devices, connected solutions and telehealth offerings that enable virtual-first and hybrid care models.

In Verizon booth #4048, HIMSS attendees will be able to see demos, simulations and scenarios that support the secure, digitally connected care ecosystem, such as:

Augmented reality assisted surgery, diagnosis and technical training in the operating room of the future, enabled by 5G and private networks with Medivis.

How private networks and edge computing can streamline in-building asset tracking and management.

Intelligent video collaboration tools that are driving coordinated care between first responders and hospital teams.

Revolutionary community care models at the Verizon-enabled Higi smart health station.

To schedule a meeting or booth tour, visit Verizon’s HIMSS 2023 Exhibit Webpage.

The Carolina Panthers today announced a new partnership with Verizon that will improve the experience for fans at Bank of America Stadium.

The Cleveland Browns today announced a new partnership with Verizon that will improve the experience for fans at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

source







