How to fix network printer connection issues in Windows 11 22H2 – TechRepublic









How to fix network printer connection issues in Windows 11 22H2

Your email has been sent

Some network printers fail to work after the most recent Windows 11 22H2 patch because of a subtle change in default network transport protocol. We can fix that.

While the Windows 11 22H2 update contained many visible new and improved features, it also contained several less obvious features relating to security and network protocols.

For example, the 22H2 update contains a new transport protocol for network and shared printers. Unfortunately, for some printers, this new protocol does not get implemented correctly when the operating system is upgraded to 22H2, and many Windows 11 users have mysteriously lost access to their network printers.

SEE: Hardware inventory policy (TechRepublic Premium)

After some considerable troubleshooting, a fix for this tricky problem has been found by a man with the Twitter handle @thomas_forde. The procedure requires users to edit the Windows 11 Registry file either through the Group Policy Editor or Regedit. It is likely that Microsoft will correct this bug in the future, but until then users must resort to their own work-around solution.

Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise users will use the Group Policy Editor to reach the new network printer protocol known as Configure RPC Connection settings.

Type “edit group policy” into the Windows 11 desktop search box and select the appropriate application. Navigate to this key, as shown in Figure A: Administrative Templates | Printers | Configure RPC connection settings.

Figure A

Double-click the Configure RPC connection settings item to reach the screen shown in Figure B.

Figure B

Enable the setting and change the options to read: RPC over named pipes. Click Apply and OK when you are finished and then exit Group Policy Editor.

Your network printer should now be recognized and available. However, Microsoft does warn that heavy use of this protocol in an office environment could cause network performance issues.

SEE: Windows administrator’s PowerShell script kit (TechRepublic Premium)

For Windows 11 22H2 Home users, the settings change must be performed with a Registry file edit.

Disclaimer: Editing the Windows Registry file is a serious undertaking. A corrupted Windows Registry file could render your computer inoperable, requiring a reinstallation of the Windows operating system and potential loss of data. Back up the Windows Registry file and create a valid restore point before you proceed.

To make our edits in the Windows 11 Registry File, we will type “regedit” into the Windows 11 search tool. From the results, choose the Regedit app and then use the left-hand window to navigate to this key, as shown in Figure C: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESoftwarePoliciesMicrosoftWindows NTPrintersRPC.

Figure C

Double-click the RpcOverTCP key and change the Value Data to zero (0) and then click OK. Double-click the RpcOverNamedPipes key and change the Value Data to 1. Click OK.

Troubleshooting printer problems is a common frustration for all personal computer users but it is particularly unfortunate that the Windows 11 22H2 update unwittingly added to that frustration. If you have a network printer that fails to work after the most recent Windows 11 patch, this subtle change in network transport protocol may be the culprit.

Be your company’s Microsoft insider by reading these Windows and Office tips, tricks, and cheat sheets.

How to fix network printer connection issues in Windows 11 22H2

Your email has been sent

Your message has been sent

TechRepublic Premium content helps you solve your toughest IT issues and jump-start your career or next project.

Microsoft is also running a grant competition for ideas on using AI training in community building.

Generative AI will be a game changer in cloud security, especially in common pain points like preventing threats, reducing toil from repetitive tasks, and bridging the cybersecurity talent gap.

Does your business need a payroll provider that offers international payroll services? Use our buyer’s guide to review the best solutions, from ADP to Oyster.

Get up and running with ChatGPT with this comprehensive cheat sheet. Learn everything from how to sign up for free to enterprise use cases, and start using ChatGPT quickly and effectively.

Looking for an alternative to monday.com? Our comprehensive list covers the best monday alternatives, their key features, pricing, pros, cons and more.

Be your company’s Microsoft insider by reading these Windows and Office tips, tricks, and cheat sheets.

Productive and efficient IT integration requires an individual with both practical technical knowledge and the ability to sense possibilities outside normal procedures. Finding and hiring individuals with the right level of technical expertise, system experience and corresponding communication skills will require a thorough recruiting process. This hiring kit from TechRepublic Premium provides an adjustable framework …

Perhaps no innovation in information technology history has saved more money for more enterprises than virtualization, yet the technology goes mostly unheralded and underappreciated. By reducing the need for purchasing additional and ever more expensive hardware — and at the same time, maximizing the capacity of whatever hardware is available — virtualization has truly changed …

The purpose of this policy from TechRepublic Premium is to provide guidelines for reporting travel and/or business expenses to obtain reimbursement. The intent of this policy is to give direction to travelers to help them make decisions that maximize the value of every dollar spent. From the policy: ACCOMMODATION Employees must book all trips that …

An internal service level agreement for IT support describes the types of services, the service levels and the responses to end-user requests that the IT help desk will provide. The purpose of this SLA from TechRepublic Premium is to define a set of guidelines for services and support for the internal IT help desk and …

source







