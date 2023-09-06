Valorant Radiant Entertainment System (Arcade) skin collection: Release date, weapons, expected price, and more – Sportskeeda









Valorant will soon be getting a new Act along with a fresh skin collection called the Radiant Entertainment System. The collection has been teased on the game’s Twitter account for the last couple of days before its official trailer was released earlier today.

There are only a couple of days left before Episode 6 Act 3 is upon us. With that in mind, you might be wondering about the details of the Radiant Entertainment System collection.

The Radiant Entertainment System collection will be available in the in-game shop as soon as you download the patch for Episode 6 Act 3.

For players in North America, the patch will be deployed after server maintenance is over at approximately 2:00 pm PDT on April 25, 2023. The same patch will be available to players on the Indian (Mumbai) server from 3:30 am IST the next day (April 26, 2023).

An official announcement confirmed that the upcoming Radiant Entertainment System collection will feature skins for the following weapons:

This will be the first time in 2023 that the Phantom will get a skin with animations. There will also be a third consecutive premium skin featuring a Bulldog.

The highlight of the collection, however, is once again the melee skin. It is a breath of fresh air from the series of karambits, swords, and butterfly knives that the Valorant developers kept releasing in the last few collections. This one is a glove that has energy-based inflections that act as a weapon. Its animation shows the character throwing punches at the target.

The Radiant Entertainment System collection will feature three different variants, each of which will follow a unique design style inspired by 90s arcade games. The trailer for the collection showcased some incredible new animations, with each variant’s design being inspired by a particular game.

The firing animation shows an 8-bit flare when you shoot the gun. For guns with tracers, you can see different colored lines depending on the variant you have equipped.

The finisher animation is also completely different for each of the three variants (not merely different colored versions of the same thing, as has been the case with some recent skins).

The Radiant Entertainment System bundle is set to be the most expensive skin collection in Valorant yet. Each gun skin will cost 2,975 VP, setting the price of the entire bundle at 11,900 VP. The high price is justified by the fact that the three variants of the skin are essentially equivalent to three different skins featuring unique visual and sound effects.

The melee skin will cost 5950 VP, the same as the Oni Katana that was recently out. The bundle will also include three different sprays, gun buddies, and player cards corresponding to each variant of the skin. If you choose to purchase the bundle, you will get the melee skin and these peripherals at no additional cost.

The Radiant Entertainment System collection will be one of the most expensive skins in Valorant’s short history, if not the most expensive yet. The bundle’s level details make it a must-buy for many players looking for a callback to the Glitchpop or Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster collections.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source







