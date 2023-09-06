Worldwide outages hit Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp – CBS News









Updated on: June 16, 2023 / 1:27 PM / CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Meta confirmed Friday that users of its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp social media platforms were experiencing outages and slowness Friday.

The outages were reported worldwide and appeared to begin starting at around 11:30 a.m. PT according to data from Downdetector.com. Menlo Park-based Meta posted a comment on Downdetector saying, “We confirm that we are experiencing problems with our servers that keep our services running. We are working to fix the problem.”

Users have reported posts and media not uploading. Others have not been unable to access their accounts or send messages. Facebook’s Messenger instant messaging app for mobile phones also appeared to be experiencing an outage at about the same time.

At 1:45 p.m. PT, Meta posted an update on the outages on Twitter.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 12:51 PM

