Philo’s $10 T-Mobile Discount Gets Extended For Another Year – Cord Cutters News

Philo customers who received a $10 monthly discount for also being a T-Mobile subscriber can rejoice: The promotion got extended for another 12 months.

That’s according to a screenshot of a notification sent to a Cord Cutters News reader, who shared it in our Cord Cutting Tech Support Facebook group.

A Philo spokeswoman confirmed the discount but said it only applied to existing customers who are already T-Mobile subscribers with this promotion.

The perk is one of several T-Mobile customers have benefitted from over the years. Subscribers can check out the latest one through the company’s T-Mobile Tuesdays app, which still offers freebies and discounts.

Philo, meanwhile, offers more than 70 channels for $25 a month. You can check it out with a seven-day free trial.

