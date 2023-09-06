3 best Netflix movies to watch this weekend (and 2 to skip), May 5 – Netflix Life









Tom Hanks is Otto Anderson in Columbia Pictures A MAN CALLED OTTO. Photo by: Niko Tavernise

A new Sony movie is making its way to Netflix this weekend! Tom Hanks’ latest film, A Man Called Otto, which was initially released in theaters in December, will start streaming on Saturday, May 6. It’s the perfect movie for a family night.

Besides A Man Called Otto, Netflix recently added several older films to its catalog, as the streaming service often does on the first of every month. You can stream all the Austin Powers movies, Pitch Perfect, Paranormal Activity, Chicken Run, The Cable Guy, and more! But for a personalized list of recommendations on Netflix movies to watch, keep reading.

Here are some of the best Netflix movies to check out on the weekend of May 5 through May 7 (plus a couple you might consider skipping).

Watch! It’s a Tom Hanks movie where Hanks plays a grumpy man who finds his world turned upside down when his newest neighbor catches him off guard and makes him reassess his life. If you love the grump-x-sunshine trope, then this movie is for you. The film arrives on Saturday, May 6!

Skip! You might be considering putting this movie on to entertain your kids, but better animated films are available on Netflix. Arctic Dogs stars Jeremy Renner as Swifty the Fox, who uncovers a devious plan by a walrus to drill deeply into the Arctic surface and release enough gas to melt the ice. Swifty and his friends must stop him before it’s too late. Arctic Dogs is dull, poorly animated, and not worth the time. Not only was it poorly received by critics, but even audiences didn’t like it.

Watch! College freshman Beca Mitchell (Anna Kendrick) doesn’t realize what she’s in for when she attends Barden University. She is roped into the school’s all-female a cappella group, the Barden Bellas. The first Pitch Perfect is now on Netflix, and it is the perfect time to revisit this popular musical comedy.

Skip! After leaving Earth over a millennium ago, an estranged father (Will Smith) and son (Jaden Smith) from the new civilization on Nova Prime venture onto a trip that ends with their craft crashing on the hostile surface of Earth. They must work together or perish. It’s cool to see real-life father and son Will and Jaden Smith share the screen together, but After Earth is a tedious and poorly paced sci-fi movie that brings nothing new to the genre.

Watch! Netflix’s new French action thriller, AKA, is earning lots of buzz as audiences discover the film in the streamer’s Top 10. It follows a special ops agent who goes undercover in a crime syndicate and finds himself in trouble when he starts bonding with the boss’s son.

Which Netflix movies are you planning to watch this weekend?

