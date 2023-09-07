Tom Brady drills MrBeast's drone with football on $300M yacht – FOX 13 Tampa









Share

After weeks of speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced they will be going their separate ways.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as YouTube sensation "MrBeast," might be the reason why NFL legend Tom Brady comes out of retirement.

MrBeast’s latest video for YouTube involved the different types of luxury on the high seas, and that led to a run-in with Brady and his kids on a $300 million yacht.

And what’s a meeting with Brady without some spirals, even if it is on the deck of a vessel.

While MrBeast dropped his opportunity to catch a perfectly thrown ball from Brady – a chance not many get to have now that he’s retired from the NFL – he decided to put the future Hall of Famer on the hot seat.

READ: Tom Brady says he and Bill Belichick have great relationship: 'very fortunate' to play for him

MrBeast had a drone circling the yacht, and he said that Brady had to knock it down with a thrown football. Brady even challenged himself.

"If I hit this drone first try, maybe I should come out of retirement," Brady said.

"You’re gonna miss," Brady’s daughter, Vivian, said to her dad.

But just as fans have seen so many times, when Brady needs to make the throw, he does it. The drone went into the ocean after Brady clipped it with his pass, and everyone celebrated, including the man who recovered it in the water.

READ: 'That's my legacy': Bay Area jeweler played key role in Buccaneers Super Bowl ring design

Brady also tried throwing a football to a friend of MrBeast on a jet ski from the yacht, and it was a perfect toss that hit him right in the chest. But MrBeast’s friend couldn’t haul it in, which caused some laughter on the yacht.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yells as he takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Brady may have said he’d think about coming out of retirement, but he likely didn’t mean it. He was adamant that his second stint of retirement was for real this time around, after quickly changing his mind last offseason to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He’s been enjoying his time down, especially with his children, as MrBeast’s video shows.

Read more at FOXNEWS.

All the news you need to know, every day

By clicking Sign Up, I confirm

that I have read and agree

to the Privacy Policy

and Terms of Service.



This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX Television Stations

source







