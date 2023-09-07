PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta latest update: APK download link for worldwide users – Sportskeeda









Developers release beta versions of PUBG Mobile to test out various features before they are finally implemented into the game. The beta version of the upcoming update, i.e., 1.4, was released back in April.

It features several new aspects, including content related to Godzilla vs Kong. Also, the beta has a new Arena map.

Players can download it on their devices using its APK file. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download the latest PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Players can follow the steps given below to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta on their Android devices:

Step 1: Players must download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta on their Android devices. They can use the link which has been provided below to do so:

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK file: Click here.

It is worth noting that the APK file of PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta is around 606 MB, while that of the resource pack is based on the option that the players choose. They must make sure that they have enough space.

Step 2: Once the file is downloaded, toggle on the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option and install it.

Step 3: Users should next open the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta and select between either of the two resource packs: Low-spec Resource Pack and HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: After the in-game patches draw to an end, players must tap on the ‘Guest’ option. A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the Invitation Code.

Note: Invitation/Binding Code is necessary for the players to be admitted into the beta version.

Step 5: Enter the Invitation Code and click on the “OK” button. The players will then be able to access the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta.

If the player encounters a parsing error, they can consider downloading the APK file again and following the steps mentioned above.

