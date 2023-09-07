Microsoft Schedules Surface Launch Event for Oct. 12 – CNET

It’s rumored the company could be unveiling the Surface Laptop 5.

A save-the-date notice on the Microsoft website teases the company’s next big launch event on Oct. 12.

Microsoft has announced a Surface launch event for Oct. 12, a little over a month after Apple’s fall product launch event that mostly focused on the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Details on what Microsoft will unveil at the event, which starts at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, are still slim. Rumors include the new Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Pro 9 laptop-tablet convertible and a large-screen Surface Studio 3 all-in-one desktop, CNET sister site ZDNet reported Wednesday.

According to the German-based tech site WinFuture, Microsoft may only release Laptop 5 models powered by Intel, not AMD, and charge 1,200 euros ($1,180) for a 13.5-inch model and at least1,500 euros ($1,475) for a 15-inch model.

Oct. 12 is also the first day of Microsoft’s Ignite IT Pro conference and one day after the Meta Connect metaverse event.

