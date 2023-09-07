Netflix shares have doubled since May, but one analyst says still 'too early to buy' – Yahoo Finance









Netflix (NFLX) shares closed Friday's session 8.5% higher after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly subscriber additions.

With Friday's close at $342.50 a share, Netflix has more than double from its May 2022 low of $166.37. However, the stock is still off roughly 50% from its record high of $690 a share reached in November 2021.

And as analysts and investors turn bullish amid new profitability initiatives like a crackdown on password sharing and a recently launched ad-supported tier, one industry watcher is warning there's still much more the company needs to prove to investors.

"We think it's too early to buy NFLX," Needham's Laura Martin wrote in a new client note on Friday.

The analyst listed several concerns for the company in 2023, including elevated churn over the next two quarters amid its password sharing crackdown, in addition to more consumers trading down to the cheaper, ad-supported plan due to the price increases.

Martin stressed minimizing churn will be paramount for all streaming companies in 2023, and represents the biggest risk for Netflix. Especially as its daily engagement rate of roughly 2 hours per day lags competitors like Roku (ROKU), which boasts an average engagement rate of 4 hours per day.

Netflix acknowledged increased churn levels while testing the password-sharing crackdown in Latin America, but noted engagement steadily increased over time as borrowers signed up for their own accounts and new content was released.

Martin also called out Netflix's admission that advertising revenue won't be meaningful in 2023. Instead, the company described the initiative as a long-term effort.

"It's a multi-year path," CFO Spencer Neumann told investors on the earnings call, going so far as to say Netflix's ad business could eventually be larger than Hulu's.

"We're not going to be larger than Hulu in year one, but, hopefully, over the next several years, we can be at least as large," he said. Neumann added the goal is for Netflix is for advertising to be, "bigger than at least 10% of our revenue and hopefully much more over time."

Still, Martin argued that's not enough to justify buying shares at current levels, stating bluntly: "We believe current 2023 estimates and valuations are too high for NFLX."

"From a valuation point of view, we worry that NFLX's multiple is too high as its growth principally relies on price increases," the analyst said. "That is, sub ads have been decelerating every quarter for the past 6 quarters, reaching 4% year-over-year growth in 4Q22."

"Therefore, to reach double-digit revenue growth from now on, the company must raise prices by 6% to 8% per year, depending on [foreign exchange], even in recession years," Martin added, cautioning a long and bump road is likely ahead for the streaming powerhouse.

Alexandra is a Senior Entertainment and Media Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193 and email her at alexandra.canal@yahoofinance.com

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Not long ago, data was being touted as the ‘new oil,’ while in some quarters that epithet has been bestowed at times on copper, or even, fresh water. However, according to a statement made by Elon Musk, ‘lithium batteries are the new oil.’ That may not be such a surprising take, considering that lithium plays a crucial role in the rechargeable battery technology needed to power electric vehicles (EVs). While Tesla currently sources its lithium from several producers, it is also in the process of

The Fed's interest-rate hikes will have severe, delayed impacts on households, businesses, and the wider US economy, Stephanie Pomboy says.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 47.06% and 14.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

(Bloomberg) — There’s little that can dent the world’s top performing stock this year, not even its founder being sent to prison for insider trading.Most Read from BloombergIndia’s Moment Has Arrived, and Modi Wants a New Global OrderFed Set to Double Its Economic Growth Forecast After Strong US DataSoaring US Dollar Raises Alarm as China, Japan Escalate FX PushbackStocks Retreat After Hot ISM Fuels Fed-Hike Wagers: Markets WrapTexas Teeters on Edge of Blackouts as Demand Squeezes GridSouth Kor

A third Nikola battery-electric truck burst into flames inside a lithium supplier’s building, but the company says recalled trucks are still safe to drive. The post 3rd Nikola battery-electric truck catches fire appeared first on FreightWaves.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -71.43% and 0.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

The company said it will deliver fewer of the fighter planes this year than management had told investors to expect on a call to discuss its results.

I’m 77 years old and I requested my 401(k) fund administrator to prepare my RMD. I was told I do not have to withdraw my money if I am still employed. Please confirm if this in fact an IRS rule or that of the fund management company? -Bea That is correct, Bea. If you are […] The post Ask an Advisor: I’m 77 and Still Working. Is it True That I Don’t Have to Take RMDs? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

How much income do you need for a $700K purchase?

Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage was 7.18% last week after surging to 7.24% the week prior.

"Would Nvidia's popping bring down the whole market? "It's very possible," the Research Affiliates founder, Rob Arnott, said.

Acclaimed Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds has proven himself to be more than just an entertainer, delving into the world of investments with remarkable success. Despite his humble admission of not being an investing wizard, Reynolds has accumulated millions of dollars through well-timed business bets in recent years. In a recent appearance on CNBC’s "Squawk Box", Reynolds discussed his latest investment venture: Canadian financial technology (fintech) company Nuvei. In a statement about his sta

Bull market or bear market? Or a trend-less market as seen for weeks until news late last month that political leaders on both sides of the U.S. chambers of Congress reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling? Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy.

Musk earned an unprecedented $23 billion from Tesla two years ago after hitting performance targets.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett celebrated his 93rd birthday on Aug. 30. While many might imagine lavish celebrations and extravagant gifts for someone of his stature, Buffett has a unique perspective on birthdays and aging. Despite accumulating wealth at an incredible rate, earning an estimated $3.5 million every day of his life when you divide his total net worth by the number of days he's been on Earth, he says he dreads birthdays and the thought of growing older. Don't Miss: Until 2016 it

Rob Arnott, a quantitative-investing pioneer known for steering investors out of complacency, says the chip maker is “a great company priced beyond perfection.”

Four analysts polled by LSEG expect BlackBerry to report sales of $156.9 million. "Given the product mix, delays in closing certain large deals are expected to impact revenue recognized in the quarter," said BlackBerry's Executive Chair and CEO, John Chen. In August, media reports said private equity firm Veritas Capital made an offer to buy BlackBerry, months after the Canadian company began a strategic review.

Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell as sales of its Covid products continue diving? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

source







