Francis without water | Local News | theadanews.com – Theadanews









Sunny. Near record high temperatures. High 101F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 2:13 am

Sunny. Near record high temperatures. High 101F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 2:13 am

Water service was reported to be out in Francis Thursday. Pictured is a Francis Fire Department vehicle providing non-potable water for purposes such as filling toilet tanks to be flushed.

The water tower in Francis is shown Thursday. Water service was reported to be out in Francis.

Two water tanks with drinkable water from the Chickasaw Nation Emergency Management Department sit on Main Street in Francis Thursday.

A flat bed pickup arrives in downtown Francis Thursday with pallets of bottled water from several donors.

Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer

Water service was reported to be out in Francis Thursday. Pictured is a Francis Fire Department vehicle providing non-potable water for purposes such as filling toilet tanks to be flushed.

The water tower in Francis is shown Thursday. Water service was reported to be out in Francis.

Two water tanks with drinkable water from the Chickasaw Nation Emergency Management Department sit on Main Street in Francis Thursday.

A flat bed pickup arrives in downtown Francis Thursday with pallets of bottled water from several donors.

The town of Francis was reported to be without water Thursday.

One Francis resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said she woke up from a nap Wednesday evening to find the water was off.

James Fowler, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Francis, said he was notified of the outage at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“I went down to the plant and started working on it,” Fowler said. “I worked on it until about midnight. At midnight, I notified by text message all my (Francis) trustees. Around that time I also notified Central Dispatch (in Ada) to route any emergency calls through Byng.”

The Francis Fire Department provided non-potable water for uses such as flushing toilets. The Chickasaw Nation Emergency Management Department delivered two water “buffalo” talks with fresh drinking water. Additionally, a pickup with donated bottled water arrived in downtown Francis Thursday morning.

Early Thursday, Fowler notified fire chiefs in Allen, Home and Byng, saying the Francis hydrants would be dry, and those departments would be called upon to bring tanker trucks in case of a fire.

“I called Haynes Equipment Company in Oklahoma City,” Fowler said. “They’re supposed to be the duty experts on our water system. I also contacted our County Commissioner (Gary Starns).”

Fowler said he was exploring the possibility of getting an “interconnect” from Rural Water District 7. Fowler added he thought the problem was electrical in nature, and that the wells that serve Francis are currently at a good level.

Fowler said he did not know when water might be restored.

Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer

{{description}}

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.

Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.

First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Your browser is out of date and potentially vulnerable to security risks.

We recommend switching to one of the following browsers:

source







