Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna Named To U-20 U.S. Youth National … – rsl.com









HERRIMAN, Utah (Friday, March 17, 2023) – Real Salt Lake’s midfielder Diego Luna has been selected for the U-20 United States Youth National Team roster.

Luna will travel with the U-20s to Marbella, Spain for the group’s final camp before this summer’s FIFA U-20 World Cup where the USA will face France, England and Serbia U-21.

This marks the second-consecutive call up for Luna this year, who was also on the U-20 roster for January training camps.

Luna has become a staple for the U-20 Youth National Team, helping the team qualify for this year’s upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup. To help the team qualify he contributed a tournament leading five assists at the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship, while also scoring a goal of his own. Overall, Luna has recorded three goals and five assists across just 10 matches for the United States U-20 side.

With Real Salt Lake the 19-year-old midfielder has appeared in 15 matches, two of which have come during this 2023 season.

With Real Salt Lake the 19-year-old midfielder has appeared in 15 matches, two of which have come during this 2023 season.

