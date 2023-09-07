WhatsApp Business may soon allow users to create Communities on Android: Report – Times of India

The company has not yet released an official statement or provided any information on the reasons behind the issue.
Chandrayaan 3 update: Pragyan Rover put to sleep
DoT announces new rules for selling SIM cards: Details
Google Photos to soon support Ultra HDR format in Android 14
4 ways teachers can use ChatGPT in their classrooms
Realme C51 launched in India: Price, specs and more
Microsoft to remove Wordpad in next Windows update
COD Mobile Season 8: Release date, new content and more
Tecno Phantom Ultimate: Rollable smartphone concept
Microsoft 365 app to get new features: Know more
Google launches AI powered search in India
Home Latest News WhatsApp Business may soon allow users to create Communities on Android: Report...