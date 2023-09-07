Shiba Inu News: Shibarium Validators Going Live On Mainnet As Testnet Stopped – CoinGape









Shiba Inu News: Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has confirmed the Shibarium mainnet release at the Blockchain Futurist Conference and ETH hackathons in Canada next week. Meanwhile, the Shibarium testnet “PuppyNet” on halt for nearly 3 days and Shibarium validators going live on the mainnet raise speculation of an imminent launch next week.

Shibarium testnet “PuppyNet” hasn’t processed a block for the past 3 days. The last transaction happened on August 5, according to blockchain explorer Puppyscan. Interestingly, the Shibarium testnet was stopped after reaching the transactions milestone of 35 million and wallet addresses surpassing 17 million.

Some members of the community speculate that the Shibarium mainnet release is imminent as validators are going live on the mainnet. While it doesn’t necessarily indicate whether the Shibarium mainnet preparations are completed, but it hints at a potential launch next week.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu official Lucie confirms the Shibarium mainnet release in the next few days. She said there is exciting news for the community as the Shiba Ecosystem gears up to “kickstart the burn run.”

Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama also confirmed the Shibarium mainnet launch at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in an earlier blog post. He said:

“We are much too busy working on finishing and launching Shibarium, working on our upcoming Keynote, and finalizing the Summer of Shibarium Party at the Blockchain Futurist Conference!”

SHIB price jumped 2% in the last 24 hours and 10% in a week, with the price currently trading at $0.0000091. The 24-hour low and high are $0.0000088 and $0.00000915, respectively. Recently, whales started moving trillions of SHIB tokens to different wallets for preparing to accumulate BONE token.

Shibarium’s gas token BONE price soared more than 3% in the past 24 hours and 9% in a week. The price is currently trading at $1.66.

